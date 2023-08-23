“Ended up in an apartment that had been a storage room” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez on struggles before meeting him

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez opened up about her struggles before she met the Al-Nassr superstar, admitting she used to live in cheap apartments before receiving the fame.

Georgina Rodriguez is currently one of the most famous social media influencers and models in the world, boasting more than 50 million followers on Instagram. She is also a popular brand ambassador for multiple brands and even has her own Netflix series, 'Soy Georgina'.

However, all this was only made possible after the 29-year-old started dating Cristiano Ronaldo in 2016. Prior to that, she used to work as a saleswoman in a Gucci store in Madrid.

Her financial situation was so bleak that she admitted that she also used to 'live in an old warehouse'. The Spanish influencer delved into her past on Season 2 of Soy Georgina, where she said (via ViaPais):

"My arrival in Madrid was tremendous. I was looking for a lot of cheap apartments, which cost around 300 euros -about 340 dollars- a month and I ended up in an apartment that had been a storage room. It was freezing cold in the winter and scorching hot in the summer."

Georgina Rodriguez later admitted that her life changed after she met the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

She also owns her own clothing brand, OM by G. The business was launched in February 2021 and was reportedly sold out on the first day of its release.

"I really couldn't be more married" - When Georgina Rodriguez gave her verdict on her potentially marrying Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez's life has positively changed for the better since she started dating Cristiano Ronaldo back in 2016. The couple have been in a loving seven-year relationship ever since and currently live together in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia along with their five children.

The pair have been through thick and then together. While they aren't yet married, many fans believe it is only a matter of time before they do tie the knot.

The Spanish model talked about a potential marriage during Season 2 of Soy Georgina. She said (via The Sun):

"I really couldn't be more married. Cristiano and I are married in the eyes of God, that's all that matters to me. He protects us and keeps us together. One day though, a ceremony will follow. I'm lucky I can show you dreams really do come true. I appreciate the opportunities God has given to me."

Georgina Rodriguez is also regularly seen cheering Cristiano Ronaldo on from the stands. Her most recent appearance was on Tuesday (August 22) during Al-Nassr's 4-2 win against Shabab Al Ahli.