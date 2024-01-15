England Lionesses coach Sarina Wiegman wins 2023 FIFA The Best Women’s Coach award

England's national team manager Sarina Wiegman has won the 2023 FIFA The Best Women’s Coach award.

This will notably mark her fourth win in this category, having previously won in 2017, 2020, and 2022. The ceremony in London saw Wiegman beat other strong contenders, including Chelsea's Emma Hayes and Jonatan Giraldez of Barcelona.

Sarina Wiegman's exceptional year included winning the Arnold Clark Cup and the Finalissima. She also led her side to a runner-up finish at the World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand.

Managing England since 2021, Sarina Wiegman has lost merely four games, winning 34 out of 45. It is hardly a surprise that the Lionesses clinched the Euros under her command while also reaching the final of the World Cup.

Emma Hayes was arguably a strong FIFA The Best contender, as the remarkable Chelsea manager won the Women's Super League and the Women's FA Cup last season. She has since announced her departure from the WSL champions at the end of the season. She will assume a new role as the head coach of the United States women's national team.

Barcelona's Jonatan Giraldez is also preparing to exit his current club at the conclusion of the Liga F season. Giraldez joined the Femeni side in 2021 and has steered the team to two Liga F titles, losing only one of 72 league games. However, this wasn't enough to help him with the FIFA The Best Women's coach award.

His impressive record also includes a Copa de la Reina and two Spanish Super Cups, firmly establishing Barcelona Femeni's status as a powerhouse.