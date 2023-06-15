"Enzo Fernandez is a gem", "Garnacho really played like Ronaldo" - Twitter reacts as Argentina cruise to comfortable 2-0 win over Australia

Argentina cruised to a 2-0 victory over Australia in an international friendly today (June 15) and fans have compared Alejandro Garnacho's performance to Lionel Messi's rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi was playing his first game for La Abiceleste since being confirmed as a new Inter Miami player. He took little time to make further headlines as he grabbed his side's opener with just one minute and 19 seconds on the clock. It was the iconic forward's fastest goal in his entire career and Fernandez provided him with the assist.

Argentina were dominant throughout at Workers Stadium and German Pezzella bagged their second in the 68th minute. The Real Betis defender scored his first fourth international goal.

Australia offered little threat with just one shot on target. Graham Arnold's were unable to replicate their brave 2022 FIFA World Cup performance that saw them just edged out in a 2-1 last-16 defeat.

Garnacho stepped off the bench in the second half and produced a typically skillful display. It was his international debut and the 18-year-old although some fans seem to have not been fond of his outing.

The Red Devils teenager has been compared to his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. One fan tweeted:

"Garnacho really played like Ronaldo."

Another fan lauded Fernandez's performance:

"Enzo Fernandez is a gem and I’m glad he is a Chelsea player."

Here's how Twitter reacted to a comfortable victory for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winners against the Socceroos:

Brazil legend Ronaldo congratulated Lionel Messi after Argentina captain won the World Cup

Ronaldo Nazario congratulated Messi on his World Cup win.

Messi inspired Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar last year. The soon-to-be Inter Miami attacker scored seven goals and provided three assists in eight games.

It was the first time Messi got his hands on the World Cup trophy and he did so in style. He also won the Golden Ball for his performances in the Middle East.

Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario praised Messi after he won the tournament in Qatar. The Real Madrid icon lauded the Argentina captain as a genius and claimed that Selecao fans had cheered him on, tweeting:

“Football of this type dispels any rivalry. I saw many Brazilians, and people from all over the world, cheering on Messi in this electrifying final."

He added:

“A farewell worthy of the genius who, far beyond being a World Cup star, led an era. Congratulations, Messi!”

The Brazilian knows all too well the feeling of winning a World Cup. He did so on two occasions in his career, finishing with the Golden Boot in the 2002 edition with eight goals.

