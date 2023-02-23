"Erik ten Hag is believed to be a fan" - Journalist claims Manchester United are interested in signing 26-year-old Premier League star

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Leicester City midfielder James Maddison. Erik ten Hag is said to be a big fan of the Englishman.

According to Football Transfers (via PunditArena's Rudi Kinsella), Maddison's name has been earmarked as an option for a summer move. The English attacker's versatility is enticing. Kinsella said:

"Erik ten Hag is believed to be a fan of Maddison’s versatility, and has been impressed by his performances for Leicester City this season."

He has featured 19 times across competitions, scoring nine goals and contributing five assists.

The Red Devils are deciding whether to pursue a deal for Maddison or sign Marcel Sabitzer on a permanent deal. The Austrian midfielder is on loan at Old Trafford from Bayern Munich till the end of the season.

Ten Hag likes his midfielders to advance with the ball, so Maddison would be a good option in midfield alongside Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes. The Dutch manager also has Christian Eriksen in his squad.

There may be a departure from Manchester United with Scott McTominay's future uncertain. Maddison has two years left on his contract and is valued by Transfermarkt at €55 million.

The Red Devils are also being touted with interest in Maddison's Foxes teammate Youri Tielemans. He will be a free agent in the summer, as his contract expires.

Manchester United's Jadon Sancho's resurgence following spell out of team

Jadon Sancho is getting back to his best.

Jadon Sancho missed three months of action with Manchester United as he headed to the Netherlands for individual training in November. The English winger lacked confidence and form at the start of the season. He managed three goals in 14 games.

The former Borussia Dortmund attacker returned to the Red Devils' first team in January and has added two goals to his tally for the season. Sancho joined Manchester United from BvB in 2021 for €85 million but has failed to live up to his price tag. He has scored ten goals and contributed four assists in 57 games across competitions.

The English winger earned plaudits during his time at Signal Iduna Park before his big-money move to Old Trafford. He bagged 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 games and was heralded as one of Europe's most exciting young forwards.

Red Devils fans will hope that Sancho's time away and working on himself will help reignite the form he achieved at Dortmund. Competition for places in Ten Hag's side is becoming extensive, with the likes of Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford all vying for a starting berth.

