Erik ten Hag blocked Manchester United from signing Argentina's 2022 World Cup hero: Reports 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is revealed to have been the reason why his side turned down an opportunity to sign Emiliano Martinez. The Argentina goalkeeper was available on the market for a move, but Ten Hag decided against moving for him.

Martinez was one of his country's heroes in their triumphant 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar as he made crucial stops. The Aston Villa man was interested in moving away from his club as he sought a bigger side with European football.

Several sides were interested in signing the 31-year-old, including Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. The Red Devils seriously considered him, only to pull out of a deal after consulting manager Ten Hag.

According to The Independent, Erik ten Hag kicked against a move for Martinez, with former Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana his preferred choice between the sticks. The Dutchman was keen to work with someone he knew and had worked with in the past, so he went for Onana.

Manchester United lost legendary goalkeeper David De Gea, whose contract ran out in the summer, after 12 years at Old Trafford. The Red Devils also sold academy graduate Dean Henderson to Crystal Palace, necessitating the signing of multiple goalkeepers.

Erik ten Hag settled on Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir as his second-choice goalkeeper to provide competition and cover for Onana. The manager was against the signing of Emiliano Martinez from the start and made sure that his side did not sign the World Cup winner.

Manchester United summer business facing scrutiny

Manchester United backed manager Erik ten Hag to choose his transfer targets and provided the funds to sign the players. The club ended up signing seven players, with 20-year-old striker Rasmus Hojlund their most expensive acquisition from Atalanta at £70 million.

Of their new signings, only veteran Jonny Evans and Hojlund have been spotless for the team in defence and attack, respectively. The remaining signings made in the summer have faced scrutiny over how they have settled into the club and the impact they have made.

First-choice goalkeeper Onana has allowed 30 goals already this season and has faced criticism for the types of goals he has let in for the side. His backup, Bayindir, is yet to play a single minute for the side as the manager keeps his faith in Onana.

A left-back injury crisis saw the Red Devils target Tottenham Hotspur man Sergio Reguilon on loan, but the Spaniard has hardly dazzled for the side. Similarly, the midfield duo of Sofyan Amrabat and Mason Mount have not found their best form three months into the season.

Manchester United and Erik ten Hag have begun to make plans towards the next transfer window as they look to return their squad to the summit of Europe.