Erik ten Hag gives blunt response when asked if he's in talks to sign new Manchester United contract

Erik ten Hag refused to divulge any details regarding his talks with Manchester United's hierarchy for a potential contract extension.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS have recently bought a 25% stake in the club which is yet to be approved by the Premier League. The investment is expected to bring in a lot of changes, especially on the footballing side of things at United.

Manager Erik ten Hag's future has been under speculation as well following a disappointing 2023-24 campaign so far. With his contract expiring in 2025, the Dutchman was recently asked if he's spoken to the club regarding a contract extension. He said (via 90min):

"We speak about many subjects but I can't go into detail, especially when it is so personal.

"First, the most important thing is the club. It's about the club, about the team and how we have to work to high standards to achieve our targets. It's not about any individual person."

When asked about being under the scanner at Manchester United with the new investors in line, Ten Hag said:

"When you're involved in top-level football I think you know that you have to prove yourself every day - and that counts for everyone who is working for this club."

Manchester United have had a poor 2023-24 campaign so far, having been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League and Carabao Cup. They are eighth in the Premier League standings and have also reached the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Manchester United highly interested in signing Johsua Zirkzee

As per Correire di Bologna (via Sports Witness), Manchester United are among a number of clubs interested in signing Joshua Zirkzee.

The Bologna striker has impressed this season, scoring nine goals and providing four assists in 23 games across competitions. His contract with the Italian side expires in 2026 but the expectation is that he will leave in the summer.

Zirkzee joined Bologna from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022. The Bavarians have a €40 million buy-back clause in his contract and also a sell-on clause. Hence, the Italian side will look for a big transfer fee for the Dutch striker.

Manchester United will have to compete with Arsenal for Zirkzee's signature. The Red Devils have struggled in the goalscoring department this season, scoring just 24 goals in 21 Premier League games.

Their forwards have disappointed massively and their top scorer in the league is Scott McTominay with just five goals.