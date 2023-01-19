"Erik ten Hag, what are you doing to me?" - Man Utd fans can genuinely find nothing wrong in starting XI as Wout Weghorst starts against Palace

Man Utd fans are singing Erik ten Hag's praises after the Red Devils manager selected new signing Wout Weghorst in his starting XI against Crystal Palace. Ten Hag's men travel to Selhurst Park to face Patrick Vieira's Eagles tonight (January 18).

The United boss has overseen an impressive campaign at Old Trafford, which has propelled them into the title picture. This is in massive contrast to the disappointing showing from last season, in which they finished sixth in the league.

A win tonight for the Red Devils takes them to within six points of league leaders Arsenal and into 2nd place. The team Ten Hag has chosen to take on Palace has enthused fans.

David de Gea starts in goal, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Luke Shaw in defense. Meanwhile, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes are in midfield.

The in-form Marcus Rashford and Antony join Weghorst in attack. The Dutch striker is handed his first start for the club since joining on loan from Burnley. He ended a loan spell at Besiktas to join Man Utd as Ten Hag looked to bolster his attacking options at Old Trafford.

Manchester United @ManUtd Tonight's team news is in — and there's a United debut for Wout Weghorst!



The 30-year-old scored nine goals and provided four assists in 18 games across competitions for Besiktas. However, fans will most fondly remember his display in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals.

Weghorst scored a memorable double as the Netherlands fought back a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 with Argentina in regulation time in their quarterfinal clash. His second strike was one to remember, as it arrived from a clever free-kick in the 90+11th minute.

Man Utd fans will be hoping the frontman is on the scoresheet again tonight and follows in the footsteps of Dutch legends such as Robin van Persie and Ruud van Nistelrooy during his time with the club.

Here's how Twitter to reacted to Ten Hag's starting lineup against Palace:

Andrew O'Brien @aobrien7 @ManUtd You lot have me excited for Wout Weghorst leading the line. Erik ten Hag, what are you doing to me? @ManUtd You lot have me excited for Wout Weghorst leading the line. Erik ten Hag, what are you doing to me?

Mr. Manager🦅 @Mrmanagertw

Usually we take this kinda fixture for granted.



3 points here will mean a lot.

Richard Deacy @RichardJamesDea @ManUtd Solid and would love to see Garnacho come on and keep that improvement building he's getting each game!!! For the first time in years I'm feeling a lot happier that we have a manager who is picking players on form and desire to fight! Brought rashford back from nowhere to be fair @ManUtd Solid and would love to see Garnacho come on and keep that improvement building he's getting each game!!! For the first time in years I'm feeling a lot happier that we have a manager who is picking players on form and desire to fight! Brought rashford back from nowhere to be fair

Man Utd boss Ten Hag wants to keep Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay despite lack of game time

Erik ten Hag is keen to hold on to the United duo.

Ten Hag is still keen to hold on to Maguire and McTominay despite the duo falling down the pecking order at Man Utd, per CaughtOffside. Both were starters in the early stages of the Dutch coach's tenure but have since been replaced.

Maguire has made 15 appearances, but only seven in the starting lineup, while McTominay has featured in 22 games, starting 10, scored two goals, and provided an assist.

The competition for places at Old Trafford has become extensive after Ten Hag's summer overhaul of the squad. The likes of Casemiro and Martinez have been shining since arriving at the club. Yet, Ten Hag wants to keep a strong group together and likes the idea of Maguire and McTominay fighting for a place in his side.

