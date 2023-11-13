Erik ten Hag misses Manchester United hero Sir Bobby Charlton’s funeral due to ‘unbreakable’ personal commitment: Reports 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was absent from the legendary Sir Bobby Charlton's funeral service on Monday, November 13 due to an 'unbreakable' personal commitment in the Netherlands.

Ten Hag did not manage to meet Sir Bobby as the latter was in poor health when the Dutchman was appointed by United in 2022. However, the manager has spoken glowingly of Charlton during his time at the helm and was expected to be present at the funeral.

The club announced confirmation of ten Hag's absence, mentioning that he was unable to get out of the 'unbreakable' commitment and that it was a 'regret'.

Notable attendees included former Manchester United managers Sir Alex Ferguson and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, David Gill, Richard Arnold and Ed Woodward. Delegates from each of the other 19 Premier League clubs were also present at the event.

Among players, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Tom Heaton and Jonny Evans were in attendance, while club captain Bruno Fernandes missed out due to international duty.

While his absence caused a stir, Erik ten Hag's focus after the ongoing international break will solely be on reviving Manchester United's form as a whole.

Despite several injuries this season, the Red Devils are sixth in the Premier League with 21 points from 12 games. They will travel to face Everton in the league on November 26 for their next game.

Erik ten Hag completes 50 wins as Manchester United boss

Erik ten Hag left Ajax to join Manchester United in 2022 and has since been under tremendous pressure to perform and restore the club to their glory days. He won the EFL Cup in his debut season with the club last year but has still been criticized.

Recently, the Dutchman picked up his 50th win as the manager of the Red Devils in just his 80th game in-charge of the club.

In 80 games under ten Hag, United have secured 50 wins, nine draws and have lost 21 times. The last column in the stats chart might be slightly worrisome as him and the squad will look to reduce their defeats as time passes.

