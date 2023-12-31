Erik ten Hag pinpoints main problem at Manchester United after disappointing 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has attributed his side's woes this season to their massive injury list. The Dutch boss believes he can turn things around in January as many of his injured players are expected to return then.

Speaking after his side's 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest this weekend (30 December), Ten Hag told Sky Sports (as quoted by GOAL):

"The injuries [are the main issue]. Also some issues but mainly the injuries hold us back in the process. In January we have a lot of players returning so then our levels can be higher."

The former Ajax boss added:

"We had nine different partnerships in the back. It doesn't matter as well, the fans don't want to hear this, they want to see us winning and that is what we have to serve them."

Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount, and Casemiro have all been on the sidelines and are expected to make their return in the new year (via Manchester Evening News).

The Dutch boss also emphasized Manchester United's need for a striker. Summer signing Rasmus Hojlund and Anthony Martial have been suffering from illness, although the Danish forward is expected to return for their FA Cup clash against Wigan Athletic.

Ten Hag called on the club's new minority stakeholders, INEOS, including their sporting director David Brailsford, and said:

"Definitely [Brailsford] will see we have our problems. You want to build on the last result but we have to change our striker."

Luke Shaw is part of the injury list as well, sidelined due to muscle tightness, while Tyrell Malacia is expected to recover from his knee issues in time for Wigan.

"Inconsistent and awful" - Gary Neville says Manchester United are 'back to their worst' after Nottingham Forest defeat

After an excellent 3-2 comeback victory in their mid-week fixture against Aston Villa, the Red Devils faltered in their defeat to Forest. Nicolas Dominguez and Morgan Gibbs-White scored once each for their side while Marcus Rashford found the back of the net in the 78th minute.

United's display was heavily criticized by club legend Gary Neville, who believes the Red Devils have hit rock bottom. The pundit told Sky Sports after the match:

"Manchester United are back to what they are - inconsistent and awful. They walk off the pitch a defeated bunch. United fans behind the goal will go off so disappointed."

He added:

"Manchester United are back to their worst."

United are currently seventh in the Premier League table after ten wins, one draw, and nine losses this season. The Red Devils find themselves nine points adrift of the top four.

With fourth-placed Arsenal yet to play their fixture for this gameweek (against Fulham on Sunday, December 31), the gap could increase to 12 points.

Manchester United had a dismal 2023-24 campaign in the Champions League as well, finishing dead last in their group after just one win in the tournament this term.