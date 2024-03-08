Erik ten Hag says he would have won 75 percent of games as Manchester United manager if not for injury crisis

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag claimed he would have won 75% of his games with the Old Trafford giants if he had fewer injuries to deal with in the squad. He discussed his tenure in England, paying particular attention to how injuries have impacted his results.

The Dutch tactician joined the Red Devils after a successful stint with Ajax. He has since gone on to win the EFL Cup, while accomplishing a career milestone by managing 100 games. However, this milestone happened to be accompanied by the 1-3 derby loss to Manchester City.

According to The Telegraph, Ten Hag has guided Manchester United to 61 victories in his 100 games as manager. However, he thinks he could have won more games. He said to the press ahead of United's clash with Everton this weekend:

“It tells you that we are in the right direction. So imagine we had many more players available and not setbacks and injuries, we could easy have 75 wins and that tells the bright future of this team."

The Manchester United manager continued:

"When you compare it with other managers, other teams, or previous managers in this big club you can see there is a bright future. It is a good balance in ages in this squad."

He added:

“Young players, middle-aged players, imagine when they are available, could easily have won from 100 games 75. It is a big difference with the stats you mentioned.”

Manchester United vs. Everton: Premier League match preview

This Saturday, March 9, Manchester United and Everton will play at Old Trafford. This is their first meeting since United's thrilling 3-0 victory at Goodison Park in November of last year. It was notably Alejandro Garnacho's over-head kick, which is a contender for goal of the season, that made the game unforgettable.

United recently enjoyed a successful run of four straight victories in February. They later suffered defeats to Manchester City and Fulham, though, which harmed their standing in the Premier League.

Their chances of earning a Champions League berth are now uncertain due to these losses. They presently trail fourth-place Aston Villa by 11 points and fifth-place Tottenham Hotspur by six points.

Given that Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are facing each other on Sunday, the Red Devils can hope to close the gap further, as points may be dropped. However, Manchester United need to win their match against Everton if they are to return to form.