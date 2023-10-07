Erik ten Hag will register four unwanted records if Manchester United lose to Brentford 

Manchester United will need to avoid defeat against Brentford at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday, October 7 to avoid breaking four unwanted records.

The Red Devils have had an abysmal start to the 2023-24 season, having lost six of their 10 games across competitions. They are 10th in the league with three wins and four defeats.

Erik ten Hag's side have lost the previous two games, both at Old Trafford. They lost 1-0 against Crystal Palace in the Premier League before Galatasaray beat them 3-2 in the UEFA Champions League. They now welcome 14th-placed Brentford on Saturday.

As per Manchester Evening News, if Manchester United lose, it would be the first time they would've lost five of their first eight league games since 1986. That was legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson's first season at the club.

A defeat to Brentford could also mean three straight home defeats in the league for the first time since 1979. They lost to Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion in their last two league games at Old Trafford.

It would also be the first time that Manchester United lose three successive home games since 1962. Finally, a win for Brentford on Saturday would be their first at Old Trafford since 1937.

Erik ten Hag on Manchester United's defensive frailties

The Red Devils have suffered a number of injuries this season, with their defense being the main area of concern. Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Sergio Reguilon, Lisandro Martinez, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all out injured. Raphael Varane also recently returned from injury.

This combined with their poor form has seen Manchester United concede 18 goals in 10 games across competitions.

In a pre-match press conference, Erik ten Hag was asked about what he could do to fix his defense despite their injuries (via manutd.com):

“This is what we we're just talking about over the last few days about communication. Of course the routines that you make when every game changes, the routines are a little bit less. 99 per cent [of the time] in top football, if you make mistakes, a top team will punish you."

He added:

"We have talked about how we need to be on the same page, we need communication in such moments and that we are organised. Then it is about the player and the willingness to be in the right spot and make the right decisions in the moment.”

Manchester United kept the highest number of clean sheets in the Premier League last season with 17. They have kept two in seven games so far this season.