Erling Haaland and Real Madrid star named joint-most valuable players in the world with whopping transfer value

Manchester City's talismanic striker Erling Haaland has been named the joint-most valuable footballer in the world following his blistering exploits this season.

The Norwegian has been on fire for the Sky Blues since arriving from Borussia Dortmund last summer, netting 51 goals across competitions from 47 games. His imperious tally includes record-breaking 35 strikes in the Premier League as Haaland became the first player in the English top-flight to net as many.

With City having a few games in hand before the conclusion of the season, the 22-year-old will look to fire in a few more as his side aims for a continental treble. According to CIES Football Observatory, Haaland is valued at a whopping £175 million, the most along with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior.

While he doesn't boast as many goals as the City talisman, Vinicius has been a key player for Los Blancos. In 51 games this season, he has netted 23 goals and assisted 21 times.

Interestingly, the two players faced off on the pitch on Tuesday (May 9) when Real Madrid and Manchester City played out a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu in the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg.

Vinicius was the better performer than Haaland, scoring a wonderful opening goal for the holders, while the Norwegian went through the motions in an uncharacteristically poor outing. The two are set to lock horns once more on Wednesday (May 17) at the Etihad for the second leg where Haaland will look to gain redemption.

Following the two players on the valuable list are PSG's Kylian Mbappe, Barcelona's Pedri, Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala, all of whom are valued at £131 million.

Haaland wins 'Player of the Year' award by record margin

Erling Haaland's impressive debut season in England has earned him the Football Writers' Association (FWA) Player of the Year award, as announced on Friday (May 12).

The Norwegian won a record 82% of votes, beating Arsenal stars Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard, who finished second and third, respectively.

Haaland is the third Manchester City player to win the prize in the last five years, with Raheem Sterling claiming the prize in the 2018-19 season and Ruben Dias two campaigns later.

While it's a great achievement, the 22-year-old could also be in the running for a bigger prize, or perhaps, the biggest of them all - the Ballon d'Or. PSG star Lionel Messi is the leading candidate for his 2022 FIFA World Cup success with Argentina.

However, if Haaland guides City to a treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League, it could propel him ahead of the former Barcelona ace.

