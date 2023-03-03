"European bottling till 2024", "We are not a very serious club" - Barcelona fans unhappy as 31-year-old star signs contract extension

Barcelona fans on Twitter are unhappy to learn that Sergi Roberto has extended his contract with the Catalan club until 2024. The versatile player's current deal was set to expire in the summer.

Roberto has been representing the Blaugrana since 2013. Since coming through the ranks of La Masia, Roberto has made 339 appearances for the senior team, scoring 15 goals and providing 40 assists.

Roberto,31, has been deployed in various positions across the field by managers due to his versatility.He has made 23 appearances under Xavi this season, scoring three goals and providing three assists. He was even deployed as a winger in the Blaugrana's 2-1 defeat against Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League second-leg match. The Spaniard has often been used as a full-back as well.

After much speculation, Roberto's contract extension is now a done deal. He will remain at Barca until at least the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

Fans, however, are not happy. One fan claimed that the club's misfortune on the European stage will continue as a result of Roberto's contract extension.

The Blaugrana have been eliminated from the group stages of the UEFA Champions League for two back-to-back seasons. They also got eliminated from the play-off stages of the UEFA Europa League this season.

The fan wrote:

"Wallahi. European bottling till 2024 then aight."

Here are some of the best reactions from Barcelona fans across Twitter after Sergi Roberto officially extended his contract with the Catalan club:

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo spoke about Vinicius Junior

Ronald Aaraujo was outstanding during Barcelona's 1-0 win against Real Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final at the Santiago Bernabeu. An own goal from Eder Militao was the difference between the two teams.

Speaking to the media after the match, Uruguayan central defender Ronald Araujo heaped praise on Los Blancos winger Vinicius Junior. Araujo said (via Barca Universal):

“I will face Vinicius many more times in my career. He is a spectacular player. We all know that Vinicius has spectacular quality, but I worked hard to play this match and things went my way.”

Speaking about Barcelona's defensive performance in the match, Araujo added:

“I think that this is our best defensive match of the season.”

The Blaugrana will return to action on March 5 as they host Valencia in a La Liga clash. Xavi's side are currently leading the race for the La Liga title with 59 points on the board from 23 matches. They hold a seven-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the table.

