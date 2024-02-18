French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are keen on signing Manchester City superstar Bernardo Silva in the summer, according to French media outlet TF1.

The Portuguese midfielder arrived at the Etihad for €50 million in 2017, after making a name for himself at Ligue 1 side AS Monaco. He has since become one of the best playmakers in the world, and an integral part of City's prolonged success.

This season, Silva has been in great form, bagging eight goals and four assists in 30 appearances. Overall, he has appeared in 336 games for the club, with 63 goals and 63 assists to his name.

Silva has been deployed as a central midfielder, attacking midfielder and even a winger by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. He has shone in all those roles, proving his on-the-ball quality and versatility, which could be the attributes enticing PSG into signing him.

Last summer, PSG had reportedly made a move to sign the midfielder. With both the transfer fee and personal terms already agreed between the sides, Silva looked set to make the move to Parc des Princes.

However, after Riyad Mahrez's move to Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League, Guardiola reportedly vetoed the move for Silva. He did not want to lose another world-class playmaker who had already proven his quality at the top level.

In the end, Silva signed a contract extension at the club till 2025, however, the catch was that the new contract had a low release clause of just €60 million.

PSG have maintained their interest and are expected to make a move for his services in the summer. With the transfer fee well within their reach, we could see the midfielder finally making the switch to French football.

Blue card system could be great news for Manchester City but bad news for Liverpool, according to stats

According to this season's stats (via The Athletic), the introduction of the proposed blue card sin bin system could be terrible for Liverpool but great news for Manchester City.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) are considering trialling the blue card, which would see players sin binned for 10 minutes for tactical fouls or dissent. The detailed plan was set to be announced last week, but was put on hold after colossal backlash from fans, players and pundits alike.

According to The Athletic, who studied the number of blue cards each Premier League club would have received so far, Liverpool would be second-highest on the list with 31.

Meanwhile, Manchester City would be at the bottom of the list, with only 15 blue cards potentially shown to them. The league average stood at around 25.2, which goes to show how little City have been penalized.

However, the blue cards are not implemented yet, which has led to another fierce race between Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal for the 2023-24 Premier League title.