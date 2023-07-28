"Even if Chelsea was 15th or 16th place, it doesn’t matter" - Blues star claims he would have joined club regardless of their final PL position

Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku has opened up about his move to Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig this summer. The French forward signed a pre-agreement with the Blues in the winter transfer window last season for a summer transfer in a deal worth £52 million.

However, after he signed for the club, the west London side saw a major slide in their performances. They finished 12th in the Premier League table and as a result, will not compete in any European competition.

Nkunku, though, has claimed that this doesn't matter to him as he believes the new season will be much better. In an interview with The Times, he said:

“The season of Chelsea last year wasn’t good, everybody knows this. This year is a new project, new year, new season. I am the new project and I am happy to be here.”

He added:

“Even if Chelsea was 15th or 16th place, it doesn’t matter for me because I knew that the new season would not be the same as last season. The club is not in the European competition but I want to have a main role in the team. Chelsea proposed this project to me and I am happy with it.”

The Blues sacked two permanent managers last season - Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter. They have now appointed Mauricio Pochettino as permanent manager as they hope to bounce back next season.

Christopher Nkunku on his goal on his Chelsea debut

Christopher Nkunku had a mixed 2022-23 campaign with RB Leipzig. He suffered a bad knee injury, which kept him out of action for around two months. The Frenchman, though, still won the Golden Boot award in the Bundesliga, scoring 16 goals in 25 games.

He has carried his form with Chelsea in the pre-season as well, scoring twice in three games so far. He scored in a 5-0 win over Wrexham and then in a 4-3 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Sharing his thoughts on his brilliant start with the club, Nkunku said:

“I want to show what I can do. This is just the beginning. I need to adapt. To come here and score directly in the first game [against Wrexham] I was very happy. The first thing in my mind is to adapt with the team and my team-mates, with the club also, and to improve every day.”

Mauricio Pochettino's side will next face London rivals Fulham in the Premier League Summer Series on July 30.