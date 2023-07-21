“Even for free it’s a good deal,” “Finally some good business” – Manchester United fans delighted as 21-year-old star closes in on exit

Manchester United fans on Twitter have reacted with delight to the club reportedly moving closer to selling forward Anthony Elanga.

According to Sky Sports, fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal with the Red Devils to sign Elanga for £15 million. It's worth noting that they have overtaken Everton, who were reported to be the favorites for the 21-year-old's signature earlier this month.

The Swede, a product of Manchester United's academy, looks set to leave the club despite having a contract until 2026.

Many United fans seemed to enjoy the news, as if the move goes through, it will be the club's biggest sale of this summer. One of them wrote on Twitter:

"Would be happy with 10M, 15 is really pleasing and finally some good business from us"

Another tweeted:

"Even for free its a good deal - this man is bad really bad player time will tell"

Here are some more reactions to the rumor:

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐫 @UtdEra_ @utdreport Decent deal considering we was going to sell him for under £10m

Dr. Varies The Four-Eyed©️ @DrVaries @utdreport I wouldn’t mind if we get more but £15m for a player who barely plays is a good deal. Not every club will overpay for players like Man United.

FPLWhiz @UTDWhiz @utdreport Great deal tbh, that’s about what he’s worth.

Bangzation @bangzation @utdreport Amazing, no way we actually sold a player for more than 10m

Inno @jabulani_42 @utdreport Fair, it is what it is

Elanga has made 55 appearances for Manchester United since breaking into their first team in early 2022, scoring four goals and laying out four assists. He struggled for regular minutes last season, featuring just 26 times across competitions while averaging 27 minutes per appearance.

Prior to playing for the senior outfit, he recorded 26 goals and 16 assists in 69 matches for the Red Devils' U18, U19 and U21 sides. Elanga has also won 12 caps for Sweden, finding the back of the net three times.

Nottingham Forest are also rumored to be interested in Manchester United's Dean Henderson

As per various reports, Nottingham Forest are close to securing Anthony Elanga's signature. They are also rumored to be interested in another Manchester United player in Dean Henderson.

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Forest's pursuit of Henderson on Friday, July 21, via his Twitter account. He tweeted a few hours before Sky Sports' aforementioned update on Elanga:

"Nottingham Forest have submitted two bids to Manchester United. Loan deal proposal for Dean Henderson and permanent deal proposal for Elanga. Forest want to get both deals done after closing in on Ola Aina free transfer."

Henderson, 26, notably spent the 2022-23 season on loan at the City Ground. He played 18 of their first 19 Premier League matches, keeping six clean sheets and conceding 31 goals. A thigh injury then ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

With Andre Onana's arrival from Inter Milan, the Englishman is unlikely to be the first-choice goalkeeper for United this season.