“Even as a Liverpool fan, it’s crazy” - Fans feel Manchester United were ‘robbed’ early on in Premier League clash against Fulham

Fans believe Manchester United were robbed during their Premier League clash against Fulham on Saturday (November 4) after VAR harshly chalked off Scott McTominay's eighth-minute goal.

The Red Devils are facing Marco Silva's Fulham at Craven Cottage. The teams went into half-time with the scores level at 0-0.

However, Manchester United will be fuming after Scott McTominay's early strike was ruled out. The Scotsman poked the ball into the back of the net after Alejandro Garnacho had squared the ball to him following a Christian Eriksen free-kick.

However, after a nearly four-minute VAR check, Harry Maguire was deemed to be offside in the build-up, ruling out the goal in the process.

Fans expressed their frustrations on X (formerly Twitter), with one posting:

"Even as a Liverpool fan, it’s crazy how many Man United and everyone gets f*cked by VAR. How is that an offside????"

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote:

"Whoever created VAR had Manchester United installed in the system as an Enemy!!! VAR is not and will never work properly in Man United games! That is offside?? Huh????"

Here are a few more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Nani believes Manchester United stars aren't keeping up with Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United icon Nani recently defended Bruno Fernandes, claiming that his teammates are struggling to keep up with the Red Devils' skipper.

Manchester United have had an extremely poor start to their season, losing eight of their opening 15 games across all competitions. They are currently eighth in the Premier League with 15 points, 10 off leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Fernandes has attracted plenty of criticism for his performances, with Roy Keane even suggesting that he should be stripped of his captaincy. However, Nani told 1 PARA 1 (via METRO):

"When we used to play at Manchester [United], one of the things that defined the club was that you could be losing 3-0 with 15 minutes, 10 minutes left in a game, and that’s when you saw what mental strength means."

"It’s no longer about talent, it’s about pushing the ball into the goal. We did that, we did what was necessary. Now, when you watch Manchester play, you see a lot of talent, maybe more talent than in our time in terms of technique, and they’re all technically gifted."

He added:

"But when you watch the game, there’s no spirit of sacrifice, no fighting spirit… a real player, a star, at Manchester, has to unlock the game – if they don’t, it won’t work."

"Manchester already has great players. We have Bruno Fernandes. If Bruno Fernandes wasn’t playing well, I’d criticise him too, but for example, the sacrifice and effort he puts into the game, he does it. We see it. He works hard, gives his all, and contributes. It’s just that many others don’t keep up with it."

Fernandes has scored two goals and provided three assists in 14 appearances across all competitions this season.