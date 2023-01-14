“Even if he scores 40 goals this season” – Didi Hamann makes bold claim about Manchester City and Haaland after derby defeat

Former Manchester City midfielder Dietmar Hamann has made a stunning claim involving striker Erling Haaland after the Manchester derby on January 14.

The Cityzens suffered a 2-1 defeat to their arch-rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford despite taking the lead in the 60th minute through Jack Grealish. Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford in quick succession completed a stunning comeback for the hosts.

Hamann has now claimed that Pep Guardiola's side are a better team without the Norwegian striker.

He wrote on Twitter:

"Man City was a better team without Haaland, even if he scores 40 goals this season."

Didi Hamann @DietmarHamann Man City was a better team without Haaland, even if he scores 40 goals this season Man City was a better team without Haaland, even if he scores 40 goals this season

The superstar forward joined Manchester City last summer from Borussia Dortmund. He has scored 27 goals and has provided three assists in 24 games this season, including 21 in the Premier League. However, he had a stinker against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

He took only 19 touches during the game, failed to register a single shot on target, completed zero dribbles, and made no key passes during the match.

While Haaland's goalscoring prowess is undeniable, his involvement in the build-up play is often questionable. The Manchester derby once again proved that point.

Jamie Carragher made an interesting claim about Manchester City attacker Erling Haaland during the Manchester derby

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

During the Manchester derby, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher pointed out that the striker was dropping deeper to get involved in the build-up play. He tweeted:

"Haaland coming very deep in the build up for City, false 9!"

Jamie Carragher @Carra23 Haaland coming very deep in the build up for City, false 9! #MUNMCI Haaland coming very deep in the build up for City, false 9! #MUNMCI

He later tweeted again:

"This hasn’t worked as of yet, because there has been no runners into the space created by Haaland, who is being followed into midfield by Utd CB’s."

Before the match, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand outlined how to neutralize the Norwegian. He said (via Mirror):

"We saw a couple games ago against Everton, Godfrey was really aggressive with him, tried to get under his skin, pushing and shoving, these are the questions you’ve got to ask of him. He does score in this game but he doesn't seem to have the impact that he had in previous games."

Ferdinand added:

"Just doing little niggly things can really take him out of his comfort zone and reduce his concentration levels."

Manchester United are now just a point behind second-placed City in the Premier League table.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man Utd vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal! Click here

Poll : 0 votes