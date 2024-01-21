"Even without Salah, they still win", "Literally winning the league" - Fans react as Liverpool thrash Bournemouth 4-0 in PL

Fans reacted to Mohamed Salah-sans Liverpool winning 4-0 at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday (January 21).

After a goalless first half at the Vitality, Jurgen Klopp's side burst open the floodgates with Darwin Nunez's 49th-minute opener. Diogo Jota made it 2-0 20 minutes from time before completing his brace nine minutes later. Nunez completed his own brace in the third minute of stoppage time as the Reds went five points clear at the top, having played a game more.

Despite star attacker Mohamed Salah in AFCON 2023 action in Cote d'Ivoire with Egypt, the Reds produced an emphatic performance, especially upfront, and fans paid due cognisance to that.

One tweeted:

"Even without Salah, they still win"

Another chimed in:

"We are literally winning the league"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The win - Liverpool's fifth on the trot across competitions - extended their perfect start to 2024 to four wins, with two of the victories coming in the league. They have 48 points from 21 games, with three-time defending champions City second with 43 points from 20 outings.

"It was a good team performance" - Liverpool defender Conor Bradley

Conor Bradley (right)

Liverpool right-back Conor Bradley was all praise for his team following their resounding win at Bournemouth on Sunday.

Bradley, 20, marked his Premier League debut with an assist, starting in place of the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold and making an immediate impact in his team's victorious road outing.

Reflecting on the win at the Vitality, Bradley remarked (as per BBC)

"To be fair it was a good team performance. It was a difficult place to come. They're in good form, so to get the 4-0 win, the clean sheet and three three points was great."

"I've been wanting to do this since about five years old. I've been waiting for my Premier League debut for a while, so I'm really proud."

Up next, the Reds travel to Fulham on Wednesday (January 24) for the second leg of their EFL Cup semifinal. Klopp's side lead 2-1 from the first leg in Anfield two weeks ago.