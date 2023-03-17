"Every year ffs", "This just gave me PTSD" - Chelsea fans stunned as they draw Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League draw

Chelsea fans have reacted with despair after the Premier League club were drawn against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

The Blues are all too familiar with Los Blancos, playing against them in last season's quarterfinals. They suffered a 5-4 aggregate defeat despite beating Carlo Ancelotti's side 3-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg.

Real Madrid went on to lift the European title in one of the most memorable campaigns in history. If Graham Potter's side are going to win their third Champions League, they will have to go through the reigning champions.

However, it won't get any easier for Chelsea if they make the semifinals. The Blues will face either Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich or Premier League holders Manchester City. They have suffered three defeats against the latter this season, conceding seven goals without scoring.

The first leg of the Blues' quarterfinal with Real Madrid takes place on April 11 at the Santiago Bernabeu. The second leg will be at Stamford Bridge seven days later.

One fan is getting sick of the sight of Madrid:

"Every year ffs (sad face)."

Meanwhile, another is still suffering torrid memories from last season's defeat to Les Merengues:

"This just gave me PTSD."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Chelsea drawing Real Madrid yet again in the Champions League quarterfinals:

Chelsea's 2021-22 Champions League defeat to Real Madrid revisited

Madrid won an incredible quarterfinal tie between the two sides last season.

Real Madrid made the trip to Stamford Bridge off a sensational 3-2 aggregate comeback win over PSG in the last 16. Karim Benzema scored a stunning second-half hat-trick in the second leg to seal a dramatic win.

They faced a Chelsea side who were the reigning champions after winning the Champions League the season before. Los Blancos put themselves in control of the tie with a dominant performance in west London in the first leg.

Benzema opened the scoring in the 21st minute with a phenomenal header. The French striker was at it again just three minutes later, finishing off a brilliant counter-attacking move.

The Blues hit back through Kai Havertz in the 40th minute, but Benzema clinched a superb hat-trick in the 46th minute. Calamity at the back from Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and defender Antonio Rudiger allowed the Frenchman to intercept the ball and slot home.

Then-Blues boss Thomas Tuchel was glum and essentially admitted defeat following the game. His side put in an inspired performance in the second leg, but it wasn't enough.

The tie was turned on its head after goals from Mason Mount (15'), Rudiger (51'), and Timo Werner (75') put Chelsea ahead at the Bernabeu. However, Real Madrid dramatically advanced to the semifinals as Rodrygo (80') and Benzema (90+6th minute) were on target.

