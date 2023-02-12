“Everyone has faith" - Liverpool legend backs 'great manager' Jurgen Klopp to re-build the Anfield club

Liverpool legend Ian Rush has backed Jurgen Klopp to turn things around at Anfield. He believes the club need a rebuild now, and everyone should keep faith in the manager.

Liverpool are undergoing a tough season, and their only chance of winning silverware is the UEFA Champions League, where they face Real Madrid next. They are already out of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup while sitting 10th in the Premier League table.

Speaking to PA News agency, Rush stuck his neck out for Klopp and backed the German to get the Reds back to their best. He said:

"Everyone has faith in Jurgen, we know he is a top manager and it takes time. People sometimes forget when we nearly did the quadruple that was an unbelievable season and you are not going to get another season like that. You have to go back and start rebuilding, start getting the confidence and we will come good. In the 80s when Liverpool were successful they made all the rebuilding and kept on winning and no-one realised they had been phased out."

Speaking about the current rebuild, Rush added:

"It is difficult to keep on winning and keep rebuilding so sometimes you have to realise what is happening and say 'We need to start rebuilding now'. But one thing I am certain of is we have a great manager in Jurgen Klopp."

Liverpool star is only missing a goal, claims Ian Rush

Ian Rush also spoke about Darwin Nunez to the PA News agency and claimed that the striker needs time to settle in.

He believes that a goal can change things for the Uruguayan. Rush said:

"All he (Nunez) is missing a goal. He is getting chances, he is not quite taking them but I have no doubts. He needs time to settle in. I know what it's like when you go to a different country. The crowd are right behind him and I can see him scoring three or four goals in one game, he is that sort of player, but one thing I do know is he will score goals."

Jurgen Klopp's side face Everton on Monday night in the Premier League.

