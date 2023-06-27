"Everyone is leaving", "Life comes at you fast" - Chelsea fans react as club announce star's transfer to Premier League rivals

Chelsea have confirmed that midfielder Mateo Kovacic has joined Premier League rivals Manchester City.

The Croatian has been at Stamford Bridge since 2018, arriving from Real Madrid on loan. He impressed enough to secure a permanent transfer for £30 million the next summer.

Kovacic became a fan-favourite during his time at Chelsea and has made history with the Premier League giants. He made 221 appearances across competitions, scoring six goals and providing 15 assists.

The 29-year-old had a year left in his contract, but Mauricio Pochettino's side have decided to cash in. He's now joining a Manchester City side that won the continental treble in the recently concluded season.

Chelsea announced Kovacic's departure on their website:

"After five years as a Chelsea player, Mateo Kovacic has left the club and completed a permanent transfer to Manchester City... A consummate professional who captained the side on occasion last season, we thank Kova for all his efforts on and off the pitch during his time at Stamford Bridge."

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano says that the Croatian is joining the Cityzens in a £35 million deal including add-ons, signing a four-year deal at the Etihad.

Kovacic is one of many Blues players who have headed out this summer. N'Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly, Hakim Ziyech and Edouard Mendy are heading to the Saudi Pro League.

Meanwhile, speculation grows over Mason Mount's future with Manchester United failing with three bids for the English international getting rejected. They're leaving their last bid - £55 million - on the table. Meanwhile, attacker Kai Havertz is on the brink of being confirmed as an Arsenal player.

Chelsea's Thiago Silva could depart amid Saudi Pro League interest

Silva is garnering interest from Saudi Arabia.

English journalist Simon Phillips (via the Express) says that several Saudi Pro League giants are showing an interest in Blues defender Thiago Silva.

The Brazilian signed a new one-year deal with the Blues in February, keeping him tied to the club till 2024. However, he could be yet another big name who departs Pochettino's side this summer.

The former PSG defender has said that he intends to see out his contract. He touched on recent speculation regarding a potential return to Brazilian outfit Fluminense (via ESPN):

“I have a contract here (at Chelsea), right? It’s even strange, because several things are coming out (in the media), and it turns out that the fans (of Fluminense) are in love."

Silva, 38, has been a hit since arriving in west London in 2020 as a free agent. He has made 117 appearances, chipping in with nine goal contributions. The Brazilian has adapted to English football with ease, and age hasn't been an issue.

