"Everything is falling apart", "Restart the season" - Fans react as Manchester United star faces lengthy spell on sidelines after picking up injury

In a blow for Manchester United and England, left-back Luke Shaw has reportedly suffered a muscular injury and is expected to be sidelined for a while.

Shaw, 28, is one of the first names in the starting XI for Erik ten Hag at United and Gareth Southgate at England. The Euro 2020 finalist has played the full 90 minutes in both Premier League games for the Red Devils this season.

However, as reported by David Ornstein of The Athletic, the 28-year-old is expected to be out for a few weeks after suffering a muscular injury. That effectively rules him out of England's upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers and the start of United's 2023-24 UEFA Champions League campaign.

Ornstein tweeted:

"Luke Shaw has suffered a muscular injury + is expected to be sidelined for an extended period. Assessments ongoing in hope 28yo left-back will miss weeks rather than months. Blow to Man Utd & England before Euro qualifiers."

United are 12th in the standings after two games, following their 2-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. The Red Devils host Nottingham Forest on Saturday (August 26).

How has Luke Shaw fared for Manchester United?

Luke Shaw arrived at Manchester United from Southampton in the summer of 2014 and has been a consistent performer for the side.

In 262 appearances across competitions, the 28-year-old has racked up four goals and 28 assists. That includes one goal and six assists in 47 games across competitions last season as United won the Carabao Cup, reached the FA Cup final and finished third in the Premier League.

Shaw has won four titles at United: UEFA Europa League (2017), FA Community Shield (2017) and two Carabao Cups (2017, 2023). In April this year, the left-back signed a new deal - as announced by Manchester United on their website - keeping him at Old Trafford till 2027.