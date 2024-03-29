"Everything he gives us is innumerable" - Xavi heaps praises on Barcelona superstar's impact on the team

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez was full of praise for midfielder Ilkay Gundogan in a recent press conference. Ahead of the side's clash against Las Palmas at home on March 30, he said that the German's contributions on the field to the side were vital.

He was asked if La Blaugrana would rest their top stars like Gundogan and Robert Lewandowski with a huge clash against Paris Saint-Germain approaching. He shot down such talks, saying (via press conference):

“I spoke with them yesterday and today and they feel good. They will be ready for tomorrow. They have accumulated a lot of minutes but they will be ready for tomorrow. Tomorrow is not the ideal day to rest and even more so when we have 10 days until the next game.

“The season that Gündogan is having is excellent. There are the numbers, but everything he gives us is innumerable. Everything he gives us, his personality and experience... He is a totally differential and basic footballer for the team.”

There is a 10-day gap between Barcelona's clash against Las Palmas and the Champions League quarter-final first-leg fixture away against PSG. This could be the reason Xavi is comfortable with playing his top stars.

After arriving on a free transfer following his departure from Manchester City last summer, Gundogan has emerged as an instrumental figure in midfield for the Catalan side. He has featured in all of their 29 La Liga clashes and has made 42 appearances in all, scoring five goals and bagging 10 assists.

Xavi lauds emerging young stars at Barcelona

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez claimed that club teenage stars Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi could become huge figures not only in the club's history but in world football.

Ahead of their clash against Las Palmas, he said (via press conference):

“They have to maintain their level -- Barca is the highest rung of world football.

“Many have arrived (at elite level), but maintaining it is very difficult, but they can, they have everything, the mentality, the capacity, I think we’re looking at two players who can define an era at the club, and even in world football.”

Both Yamal and Cubarsi made their debuts for Barcelona recently and have also featured for the national team. Yamal has made 39 appearances already, scoring six goals and setting up seven more.

Cubarsi, meanwhile, began to get regular playing time later on in the season. He has made 17 appearances, helping keep six clean sheets, proving to be a sturdy presence at the back for the side.