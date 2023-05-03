"Everything is possible in this league" - Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko sends title warning to Manchester City after win over Chelsea

Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko sent a title warning to Manchester City as the Ukrainian felt the Premier League is a competition where anything is possible.

The Gunners returned to winning ways for the first time in five games with a 3-1 win over Chelsea on Tuesday to climb back to the summit of the league table.

With 78 points from 34 games, Mikel Arteta's side are in first place, but City, who are in second with 76, have two games in hand over them.

Until the start of April, Arsenal were comfortably cruising towards their first league crown since 2004, but then hit a rough patch to concede the initiative to the holders.

Three consecutive draws (2-2 vs Liverpool, 2-2 vs West Ham and 3-3 vs Southampton) followed by a 4-1 defeat at the hands of City all but quashed their title chances.

However, Arsenal beat derby rivals Chelsea last night to send a message that they are ready to take the title race down to the wire.

Zinchenko, who played for 73 minutes of the clash, sent his former side City a title warning that 'everything' can happen in the division and vowed to 'keep fighting' for their dream.

Speaking to the press after the match, he said (via Mirror):

‌"We have a few games to play and everything is possible in this league. You never know. We need to keep fighting, because we worked so hard during this season.

"The Chelsea win is so important for us to be back in a routine, for the mood in the dressing room and in terms also for our league position. So, let’s keep going."

Arsenal return to action on Sunday to face Newcastle United at St. James' Park in the Premier League.

Arsenal looking to finish with maximum points

After their convincing 3-1 win over Chelsea, Arsenal have their confidence back and will aim to finish with 90 points, which is the maximum thay can achieve now.

However, it won't be easy, with high-flying Newcastle up next. The Magpies are fighting for a Champions League spot and have won four of their last five games, including each of their last three.

After that, the Gunners come up against a resolute Brighton side that has beaten Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, held Manchester United goalless in the FA Cup semi-finals, and thrashed Wolverhampton 6-0 in their last match.

It will be interesting to see if the Gunners are able to build on Tuesday's win or crumble under pressure once more.

