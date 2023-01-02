Ex-Arsenal and Liverpool forward declared bankrupt with debts over £1 million: Reports

Former Liverpool and Arsenal forward Jermaine Pennant has been declared bankrupt after being on a debt of £1 million. Pennant's media company was also dissolved in 2020.

The retired player is understood to have overdue payments to banks, companies, and more. A source close to the player's camp told the Sun (via Daily Mail):

"He owes stacks of cash all over the place. His debts are into seven-figures. His debts to the taxman and banks are huge. He has defaulted on mortgage payments and will likely have property repossessed."

Pennant's £3 million home near Liverpool's John Lennon Airport was recently taken over by a gang of drug dealers. The home was burnt on two occasions between October and November.

Pennant made 81 appearances for the Reds and 26 appearances for Arsenal during his career.

Former Liverpool defender wants to see Arsenal win the Premier League title

Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal FC - Premier League

The Gunners are the surprise Premier League leaders after 16 games. Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher wants to see Mikel Arteta's side win the title. In his column for Sky Sports, Carragher wrote (via India Today):

“I would love to see Arsenal win the Premier League. But look at the start of the season they've had: one defeat, one draw and the rest they won, and that defeat they didn't deserve to lose. I love watching his team play. They're young players, have lots of energy, it's exciting and it's fast. When they're on TV, you want to watch them. I would love them to go on and do it.”

He furthered:

“It's good to see a different team up there, a different story. I really like what Mikel Arteta has done, I interviewed him a few weeks ago and it went really well.”

He concluded:

“If they want to compete with Manchester City - and they are doing that right now, but I'm talking about in all competitions and for the next few years like Liverpool have done, you need options from the bench. Arteta knows that better than anyone from his time at Manchester City.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



It’s up to Shakhtar now, as



Chelsea, also interested in Mudryk in case Arsenal deal collapses. Arsenal have improved their proposal to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk, confirmed — as talks are on after €40m plus €20m bid rejected.It’s up to Shakhtar now, as @yehor__d reported.Chelsea, also interested in Mudryk in case Arsenal deal collapses. #AFC remain priority. Arsenal have improved their proposal to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk, confirmed — as talks are on after €40m plus €20m bid rejected. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFCIt’s up to Shakhtar now, as @yehor__d reported.🔵 Chelsea, also interested in Mudryk in case Arsenal deal collapses. #AFC remain priority. https://t.co/YBYWFSlZSy

Poll : 0 votes