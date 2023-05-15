Ex-Barcelona star's partner Jessica Goicoechea wows fans on Instagram in latest post, gets dubbed "world's hottest woman"

Former Barcelona defender Marc Bartra's partner Jessica Goicoechea once again blew her fans away with her latest Instagram post. Her followers were bewildered by her beauty, with some calling her the "hottest woman in the world".

Jessica Goicoechea is a 26-year-old Spanish model with 1.8 million followers on Instagram. According to Daily Star, she was on her way to attend a charity event at the Museu Nacional D’art de Catalunya in Barcelona.

Goicoechea clicked some pictures in her green dress in the car and also stopped on the red carpet, where she was captured by the paparazzi.

Her Instagram post can be seen below:

Goicoechea's followers on Instagram were mesmerised and showered her with love. Here are some of the comments on her post:

“Hottest women in the world."

“Goddess on another level."

Can you be more Goddess?”

The most spectacular woman from Catalonia."

Jessica Goicoechea and Marc Bartra started dating last year and do not have any children together yet. However, Bartra has a daughter, Gala, with his former partner Melissa Jimenez, a motorcycle racer.

Bartra plays for Turkish side Trabzonspor, having joined them from Real Betis in the summer of 2022. The former Spanish international, though, is best remembered for his time at the Camp Nou.

Marc Bartra spent seven seasons in the Barcelona first team after graduating from their famous La Masia academy. The centre-back went on to make 103 appearances for them, contributing six goals and as many asssits. He won numerous trophies with the Blaugrana, including five La Liga and two UEFA Champions League titles among other accolades.

Barcelona secure La Liga title by beating their city rivals

The Blaugrana have won their first La Liga title in four years after securing a 4-2 victory over their city-rivals Espanyol.

Xavi Hernandez's side were 4-0 up, thanks to a brace scored by Robert Lewandowski and goals by Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde. Espanyol scored two late goals, but it was too little too late to delay their rival's title celebrations.

Barcelona have secured the league title with four games remaining in the season. They have picked up 85 points and are 14 points clear of second-placed Real Madrid.

