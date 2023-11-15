Ex-England defender Danny Mills says Arsenal star is more likely to join Chelsea than any other English club in January

Former England international Danny Mills doesn't see Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale joining any Premier League club other than Chelsea in January.

Ramsdale has lost his place as the Gunners' No. 1 goalkeeper since David Raya's loan arrival from Brentford. He hasn't played a league match since Raya made his debut.

The situation is strange in many regards and Ramsdale, who was outstanding for Mikel Arteta's side last season, is expected to leave in January. According to talkSPORT, Newcastle United are interested in the England international.

Former Manchester City player Danny Mills, though, doesn't think that Eddie Howe's side is a favorable destination for the goalkeeper. Mills claimed that the Magpies already have Nick Pope in their ranks.

Hence, Mills explained that he doesn't see Ramsdale joining another Premier League club than Chelsea in January. He told the aforementioned publication (quotes via HITC):

“Chelsea probably, because I think Eddie Howe is loyal to his players. And I don’t think Howe would do that to Nick Pope mid-season.

“It would be a problem. It would cause disruption probably among the rest of the team. So, I don’t see (him going to) Newcastle.”

Elaborating further on the Newcastle situation, Mills said:

“(Newcastle signing Ramsdale would) be a bit harsh on Nick Pope. We’re all saying it’s not right Raya has come in and played ahead of Ramsdale. Would that situation be any different (at Newcastle)?

“He is probably a little better with his feet than Pope. In terms of goalkeeping, there is not much in it. He is not substantially better than Nick Pope.”

Newcastle signing Ramsdale could recreate the dilemma that Arsenal are currently in between Ramsdale and Raya. The Blues, on the other hand, have Robert Sanchez as their first-choice keeper at the moment. Hence, Stamford Bridge could turn out to be a more favorable destination for Ramsdale.

Fabrizio Romano rules out chances of Chelsea signing Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale in January

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that Chelsea won't sign Aaron Ramsdale in January. The journalist stressed that clubs don't usually change their keeper in January.

Romano added that it's understandable that Ramsdale is unhappy with his reduced game time. However, he ruled out a winter exit, telling the DeBrief podcast (via TeamTalk):

“Ramsdale wants to play more but from what I’m heard he’s also prepared to fight for his place. I can also guarantee that he’s not a target for Chelsea and they’re not going to sign a goalkeeper in January.”

Aaron Ramsdale joined Arsenal from Sheffield United in 2021 for a fee of £24 million. He has since made 85 appearances for the Gunners, keeping 31 clean sheets. Ramsdale has played only seven games this season, keeping two clean sheets.