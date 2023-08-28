Ex-footballer Andre Trenton stopped from flying to Ibiza after being found with cocaine, police issue arrest warrant 

Former footballer Andre Trenton was denied travel to Ibiza after he was found with cocaine at Gatwick Airport last month. Officials recovered one deal bag of cocaine from his luggage and four more from a pair of shorts.

The police were alerted about Trenton as he went through passport control owing to a breach of a crown order linked to previous drug offenses. Speaking about the incident, Prosecutor Christina Rowberry said:

"He was at the gate (boarding gate) in the airport and Kent Police arrived and arrested him on that warrant. Some bags of cocaine were found on his person. He made a comment to officers that it must have been left over from the weekend."

Now charged with a Class A drug offense, Trenton's troubles with the law continue after he recently breached a community order. The two-year order was given in January 2022 at Maidstone Crown Court, which required the ex-Dartford and Ebbsfleet star to perform 80 hours of unpaid work.

The decision followed the admission of charges against Trenton, claiming that he was engaged in the sale of 2.8 kilos of cannabis-flavored toffee crumble, cannabis resin and oil.

Andre Trenton deemed not guilty of causing death of teenager at A249 slip road near Sittingbourne

Ex-Dartford player Andre Trenton

Former Dartford footballer Andre Trenton finds himself in the news yet again after he was caught with cocaine at Gatwick Airport last month. This follows the player's previous battles with the law concerning drug offenses and careless driving.

The latter of these incidents took place in 2021 when the athlete carelessly left his vehicle on the side of the road to procure fuel in Bobbing near Sittingbourne. 15-year-old Georiga Mann passed away as she remained seated in Trenton's car, which was hit by a van.

He claimed that he turned on the hazard lights of the car and parked it in a safe place on the side of the slip road. Despite failing to turn on the side lights of the car, a jury deemed him not guilty of causing death by careless driving.

After four hours and 48 minutes of evaluation of the case, Trenton was set free.