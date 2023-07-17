Ex-NBA star Dennis Rodman’s daughter Trinity shows up for USWNT training with Tote bag representing LGBTQIA+ ahead of FIFA Women’s World Cup

Dennis Rodman's daughter Trnity Rodman showed up with a pair of LGBTQ shoes and a black jacket for USWNT's training ahead of the Women's World Cup, which starts in the USA on July 23.

Ahead of the start of the competition, the USWNT are budy in their training. Trinity is a part of the team for the tournament as they look to win the competition for the third straight time.

She plays as a forward and is part of the Washington Spirit in the NWSL. Whether Trinity can keep up the family legacy in a different sport remains to be seen, though. She, however, seemed to be in a colorful mood before the start of the tournament.

What Rachel Yanke said about USWNT's weakness ahead of World Cup?

USWNT enter the Women's World Cup as two-time defending champions and have won the competition four times.

They won the competition in 2015 and 2019 and are among the favorites to win it again this year. Considering that the tournament is in US soil, the USWNT could be more determined to win again and complete a three-peat

One of the toughest challenges they face will be England. The Lionesses are coming up with their own championship aspirations and will likely meet USWNT at some point if both teams go deep. Rachel Yanke, a legend of England women's, was asked whether she sees any prominent weakness in the Americans.

She pointed out their defense as a weakness, saying (via GOAL):

“I think their defence. I don’t think they have got the strongest defence that they could have had. I always think that the way English teams play, you always have a chance of beating the USA."

She added:

"Even teams that I played for, and knowing a few of the U.S. National Team when we were playing, they always had a fear against the English – in terms of how we play football. It was more back then the mentality of did we really believe that we were good enough?”