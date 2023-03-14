Ex-Tottenham star pinpoints 3 games where Arsenal will 'bottle' the Premier League title

Former Tottenham player Jamie O'Hara has claimed that Arsenal will still bottle the Premier League title. He believes the Gunners will slip up in April and Manchester City will win.

Arsenal are on top of the table and are five points clear of second-placed side Manchester City. They are on a stunning run, with five wins in their last five matches to keep the momentum going.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “They’ve got to play City, Chelsea, then they have to play Newcastle away.”



“29th April to 6th May… That is when Arsenal will bottle it & lose the title.”



Speaking on talkSPORT, O'Hara was not ready to back the Gunners to win the Premier League title this season. He said:

"There's a lot of football to play. They've still got to play Man City, and after they play Man City, they've got to play Chelsea, who have pulled it together, then they've got to play Newcastle away. Three huge games, where in my opinion, Arsenal will bottle the title. That week there, is when Arsenal are going to lose the league."

He has claimed that he will only accept the title will head to the Emirates if the Gunners are on top with three gameweeks left.

"Not yet, 6th of May I'll do it then."

Arsenal backed to win the Premier League title

Jamie Carragher believes Arsenal's title win will be bigger than Leicester City's against-all-odds win. He was on Sky Sports when he backed the Gunners to keep the momentum going and clinch the title in May.

GoonerViews @GoonerViews Jamie Carragher: “If Arsenal win the league this season, Reiss Nelson will be an Arsenal legend. That moment will be remembered forever.” Jamie Carragher: “If Arsenal win the league this season, Reiss Nelson will be an Arsenal legend. That moment will be remembered forever.” https://t.co/eqfNk9lrvZ

He said:

"This is a different Arsenal. They're going to have problems and challenges but this team right now mentally is so strong. I'm not saying they're going to win the league because it can go either way right now and we can all have our opinions, but whatever happens this Arsenal team deserves so much credit."

Carragher added:

"The job Mikel Arteta has done after picking his team up from last year when they must have been on the floor. I remember when they lost to Tottenham 3-0. I wondered where he was going to go. The way he's picked them up, they're blowing teams away."

Arsenal face Crystal Palace next, before the players split for the international break. The Gunners face Leeds United and Liverpool soon after that.

