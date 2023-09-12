"Exactly the same as a kiss to one of my daughters" - Luis Rubiales says Jenni Hermoso kiss was '100% non-sexual'

Luis Rubiales continued to protest against the widespread criticism of his controversial kiss of Jenni Hermoso. The former RFEF official came under negative spotlight when he was seen kissing Hermoso on the podium, in the aftermath of Spain's 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup triumph.

Rubiales was immediately called out and criticised by fans, pundits and various media outlets for his act, with many claiming that it was an act of sexual harrasment.

Spanish state prosecutors accused him of sexual assault and coercion, for kissing Hermoso without her consent, after the player filed charges against Rubiales. The former RFEF president has since resigned from his post, after coming under intense scrutiny and criticism.

Despite resigning from his post, Rubiales has continued to claim his innocence in the incident, asserting that his kiss was '100% non-sexual.'

In his latest claim on Piers Morgan's Uncensored TV show, Rubiales said (via The Sun):

"My intentions were noble, enthusiastic, 100% non-sexual, 100%, I repeat, 100%. There was no harm, no sexual content, no aggression, nothing like that. The significance of the kiss to Jenni would have been exactly the same as a kiss to one of my daughters. Between friends and family, that’s very, very common."

Attempting to explain his side on the matter, he said:

"[It was] a very happy moment, a celebration, a euphoric moment."

Rubiales stayed firm in his stance that he didn't have any sexual intent during his kiss on Luis Rubiales as he said:

"Under no circumstance was there any aggression and under no circumstance was there any sexual content. I want to say that, Piers, again, I made a mistake, I apologise, but let’s be clear, under no circumstance is this sexual aggression."

When asked by Piers Morgan on whether there was any abuse (sexual) involved in his act, Rubiales defiantly said:

"Of course not. Of course not. It’s an effusive, happy moment."

Luis Rubiales is confident of the outcome on the investigation of the kissgate scandal involving Jenni Hermoso

Luis Rubiales' behavior during his kiss of Jenni Hermoso has become a widespread matter of criticism. Several sporting organizations, professional athletes, activists and governing bodies have shown their discontent with the former president's behaviour.

As mentioned before, an investigation process has commenced to judge the matter and take the necessary steps to ensure that justice prevails. Rubiales, though, is confident of the outcome as he continues to believe in his innocence.

He said (via The Sun):

"I have full faith that the truth will come out and everything will be fine. Take a look at my face, I am a good guy."

Spain's high-court has previously issued a statement on the matter, which read:

"Prosecutors from the National Court have opened a preliminary investigation to look into the facts, which could constitute an offence of sexual assault."

Luis Rubiales' controversial action took the spotlight away from Jenni Hermoso and the rest of the Spain women's national team's historic achievement. They defeated England in the FIFA World Cup final to be crowned world champions.