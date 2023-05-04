"Exceptional in efficiency, quality and decisiveness" - Arsene Wenger claims he would've loved to work with Manchester City star at Arsenal

Legendary former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has claimed that he would have loved to work with Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne.

De Bruyne has been one of the most consistent players in the Premier League over the last few years. He is widely regarded as one of the finest midfielders in world football and Wenger has lavished praise on the Manchester City ace.

On the Premier League’s YouTube channel at the recent Hall of Fame ceremony, Wenger was asked which current Premier League player he would have loved to work with.

The former Arsenal manager picked De Bruyne for his consistency over the years and his unmatched ability to create chances for teammates. Wenger was asked:

“Of this current crop of players, who is the one you think would fit in an Arsene Wenger Premier League title winning side?”

The iconic former French manager replied:

“I would say many Arsenal players, but the one who is ready to move into this Hall of Fame who has been consistent over the past seven or eight years is De Bruyne, he has been exceptional in efficiency, quality and decisiveness in the big games.”

De Bruyne has been at his usual best for Manchester City this season. He has scored nine goals and produced 27 assists in 42 games across competitions this campaign.

Since his £55 million move from Wolfsburg in 2015, the midfielder has contributed with 95 goals and 148 assists in 349 games for the Cityzens. He has won a total of 11 trophies during his time with the Sky Blues, including four Premier League titles.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola on Arsenal's return to Champions League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola recently claimed that Arsenal securing a spot in next season's UEFA Champions League is their most important feat this campaign.

The Gunners have been in exceptional form this season under Mikel Arteta and have led the Premier League table for the majority of the season. However, Manchester City have overtaken them of late following a dip in form. The Gunners now look destined to miss out on the title.

Ahead of the Cityzens' clash against West Ham United on May 3, Guardiola said in a press conference (as quoted by talkSPORT):

"Maybe the mood there [at Arsenal] is a bit down. After seven years, they won the most important title – to qualify for the Champions League. Financially, for new signings. I’m pretty sure they have to be so happy, because they make an incredible achievement.”

Arsenal have not featured in the UEFA Champions League since the 2016-17 season. They were knocked out by Bayern Munich in quite embarrassing fashion in the Round of 16 (10-2 on aggregate) back then.

