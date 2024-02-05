Explained: Why Chelsea are against sacking Mauricio Pochettino despite dropping down to bottom half of Premier League standings

According to Daily Mail, Chelsea are against sacking Mauricio Pochettino as the club would have to pay around £10 million in compensation. That would make it hard for the Blues to comply with the Premier League's spending rules.

Pochettino signed a two-year deal with the Blues when he took charge in the summer. The Argentine has the option to extend for a further year. He brought along a large backroom staff team, consisting of the likes of Jesus Perez, Miguel d'Agostino, Toni Jimenez, and Sebastiano Pochettino (Mauricio's son).

With 18 months left in Pochettino's contract, the Blues would have to pay £10 million in compensation to dismiss him, as per reports. If they agree to a pay-off before June, it would count in the Premier League Profit and Sustainability rule (PSR).

The Blues are already walking a tightrope in PSR, as per reports. Since Todd Boehly took over, the club have spent over £1 billion in the transfer market. They have also paid off millions to sack managers Thomas Tuchel (£10 million) and Graham Potter (£13 million), as per reports.

PSR rules reportedly allow a club to lose a maximum £105 million for three seasons. While infrastructural funding, women's football growth, and youth investment are not counted, managerial pay-offs directly go to the loss section.

The Blues reportedly wanted to sell homegrown players like Armando Broja, Trevoh Chalobah, and Conor Gallagher in January. Any sum amassed from the sale of a player adds to the sales revenue.

Broja, however, joined Fulham only on loan as the Cottagers allegedly refused to match the £50 million asking price. Chalobah and Gallagher, on the other hand, have stayed put.

On the pitch, results have been hard to come by for Chelsea. They lost 2-4 against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their latest Premier League game on February 4.

Some fans were heard chanting former manager Jose Mourinho's name during the match. The Portuguese is currently out of job after being sacked by AS Roma. However, given Chelsea's alleged PSR situation, Pochettino is reportedly expected to continue at least until the end of the season.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino takes responsibility for the defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers

The defeat against Wolves pushed Chelsea down to the bottom half of the Premier League table. They are now 11th with only 31 points after 23 matches.

Pochettino acknowledged that his team was not up to the mark against Wolves and took responsibility for the defeat, telling the media (via The Guardian):

“We are not good enough [today]. Myself, also. I’m responsible for this ­situation. What we showed today was not good enough. We didn’t manage the ­situa­tion properly and of course no one can be safe. I don’t want to come here and say I am the best. We’re all responsible."

Chelsea return to action on February 7 to take on Aston Villa at Villa Park in the FA Cup fourth-round replay. The Stamford Bridge tie between the two teams ended in a goalless stalemate.