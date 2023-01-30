"Eyes are burning" "This coach is catastrophic" - PSG fans furious as 'awful' midfielder starts against Reims

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans on Twitter are fuming at seeing Carlos Soler start for the Ligue 1 clash against Stade Reims at the Parc des Princes on January 29.

Gianluigi Donnarumma starts in goal for Christophe Galtier's team. Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, and Juan Bernat form the back four. Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, and Carlos Soler form the midfield three. A familiar attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Kylian Mbappe leads the line.

Fans, however, are bemused to see Soler start the game. Since his summer move from Valencia, Soler has made 18 appearances for the Parisians, scoring five goals and providing three assists. He is yet to win over fans of the Ligue 1 club with his performances.

Many fans opined that it was a catastrophic decision on Christophe Galtier's part to include Soler in the first XI. Some fans also questioned the decision to include the likes of Vitinha, Ramos, and Bernat along with Soler in the lineup.

Galtier's side, meanwhile, are currently atop the Ligue 1 table with 47 points from 19 games. They currently lead second-placed Lens by two points with a game in hand. A win against Reims will help the team secure a five-point lead at the top of the league table. Fans, however, are not as confident after seeing Soler start.

PSG coach Christophe Galtier addressed Milan Skrinar rumors

PSG look set to seal the signature of Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan in the summer. Christophe Galtier was recently quizzed about his team's potential new signing. The French manager provided an interesting response, claiming that his team needs a right-winger rather than a central defender.

He said (via Sempre Inter):

“I’ve never said anything about needing a new defender, our priority is to sign a player to replace the one who has left on the right side of our attack.”

Pablo Sarabia recently left the club for Wolverhampton Wanderers. That might be a reason for Galtier to look for a right-sided attacker.

