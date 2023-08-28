“F*****g hell Sharpey” – Manchester United legend Roy Keane once bought a watch for £12,000 before being trolled by teammates 

Former Manchester United player Lee Sharpe has recently recalled an incident when Roy Keane paid £12,000 for a watch and later got trolled by his teammates.

Keane joined Manchester United from Nottingham Forest in 1993. When he joined the Red Devils, Sharpe was already a renowned figure at Old Trafford. Sharpe revealed via Daily Star that he became Keane's close friend in the dressing room after he looked out for him in his initial days.

However, the former United winger didn't leave a chance to prank the former Irish midfielder.

Keane's hotel was once robbed while he was out on international duty with Ireland. He told Sharpe about the theft and said that he had £5,000 to spend on a watch after he received compensation from his insurance policy. Capitalizing on the opportunity, he said to the former Manchester United captain that he knew someone from the jewelry industry.

As Sharpe took Keane to the Manchester jeweler, he also convinced him to buy a gold and white watch with the help of the salesman. Keane was praising the salesman when he handed him his credit card. However, as he got to know the price of the watch, he busted out in anger.

"I said: 'It's f***ing 12 grand you daft b******. What are you talking about?' His face went scarlet red - 'Whatever you do don't tell the lads. I've only just signed, they're going to think I'm a right flash b******.' I went: 'Keaney, your secret is safe with me, don't worry'," Sharpe explained on the Under the Cosh podcast.

The next day in the dressing room, everyone was reportedly asking the former Manchester United midfielder for the price of the watch.

Nevertheless, Keane thanked god as his signing fee was credited to the account before the watch purchase.

Manchester United defeats Nottingham Forest following a spectacular comeback

The Red Devils suffered a demoralizing loss on an away trip against Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur last week. Manchester United then hosted Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Sunday (August 27).

As the match got underway, Erik ten Hag's men fell into a two-goal deficit as Taiwo Awoniyi (2') and Willy Boly (4') scored for Forest. Christian Eriksen then scored via a low cross by Marcus Rashford to make it 2-1 in the 17th minute.

Casemiro equalized the scoreline in the second half (52') on a close-range set-piece. Eventually, captain Bruno Fernandes scored the last goal of the match with a penalty kick and helped the Red Devils go home with three points (3-2).

They will next face Arsenal at the Emirates on September 3.