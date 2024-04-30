“F**k off” - When Cristiano Ronaldo was accused of using X-rated slur against Real Madrid fans after losing his cool

Cristiano Ronaldo was accused of using an X-rated slur at Real Madrid fans when representing the Spanish giants during a La Liga match back in March 2015.

Los Blancos were taking on Levante at the Santiago Bernabeu and managed to defeat their opponents 2-0 on the night. However, it wasn't the Portuguese superstar who was the catalyst for Real Madrid's success that evening.

Rather, Gareth Bale, the Welsh attacker, bagged a brace (18' and 40') to help the home side secure all three points. Ronaldo's frustrations with the fans reportedly came during the 36th minute, when his team failed to make the most of an attacking opportunity.

Frustrated by the incident, the 39-year-old striker said (via SPORT):

"F**k off."

In the 2014/15 season, the former Manchester United attacker enjoyed an incredible goalscoring campaign. He played 54 matches across competitions, bagging 61 goals and 23 assists.

Despite Ronaldo's efforts, his employers at the time failed to win La Liga, falling short of eventual champions Barcelona by two points. The Al-Nassr man was extremely successful at the Santiago Bernabeu, where he made 438 appearances, bagging 450 goals and 131 assists.

He won the La Liga title on two occasions while managing to claim the UEFA Champions League trophy four times, among other honours. Ronaldo departed Madrid in the summer of 2018 for Juventus on a reported €117 million deal.

Ex-Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo was handed a 1-match ban in February for obscene gesture towards fans

Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Real Madrid man Cristiano Ronaldo's issues with fans seem to be ongoing. He received a one-match ban in February for making an obscene gesture towards fans.

The striker's current club, Al-Nassr, managed to defeat Al-Shabab 3-2 on February 25. However, Ronaldo was seemingly provoked by opposition fans, who were chanting the name of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's arch-rival Lionel Messi.

After hearing the crowd, Ronaldo cupped his ear and went ahead with the obscene action. Following an investigation into the incident, it was decided that the Al-Nassr star would receive a £6,000 fine and a one-match ban for his actions.

Disciplinary issues aside, Ronaldo has enjoyed yet another successful season in terms of finding the net. This year, he's played 38 matches across competitions, bagging 36 goals and 12 assists.

However, the Knights of Najd are second in the league standings (71), nine points adrift of leaders Al-Hilal, who also have a game in hand.