“F**k Ten Hag bro. Sack this guy now” - Manchester United fan goes viral after recording himself bizarrely celebrating Nottingham Forest winner

A Manchester United fan has gone viral on social media after he celebrated Morgan Gibbs-White's goal against the Red Devils. United suffered a 2-1 defeat in the Premier League at the hands of Nottingham Forest on Saturday, December 30.

Nicolas Dominguez opened the scoring for Forest in the 64th minute before Marcus Rashford equalized in the 78th minute. Just four minutes later, Gibbs-White scored the winner after being set up by former United winger Anthony Elanga.

In a video posted on X, the fan with the username @Be_serious23 was seen celebrating Nottingham Forest's winning goal as he believes that the defeat will increase the pressure on Ten Hag's job.

He complimented the finish from the former Wolverhampton star and stated that he wanted Ten Hag sacked. He said:

"Get in, Elanga assist. Gibbs-White, f***ing finish. F*** Ten Hag, bro. Sack this guy now."

Jamie O'Hara also believes that Manchester United need to move on from Ten Hag as he had lost the dressing room. He backed former Chelsea boss Graham Potter to become the next manager and said on talkSPORT:

"Graham Potter. It's a big job, it's a massive job. Well, look at Chelsea now. I think there's a project there, and there are some young players at United, and I think someone like him could do a good job. Ten Hag, for me, I think he's lost the dressing room."

Manchester United have lost nine of their 20 league matches this season - the most in the Premier League era.

Gary Neville hints Erik ten Hag could get the sack at Manchester United

Gary Neville spoke on Sky Sports last week after Manchester United's loss to Nottingham Forest and hinted that Erik ten Hag could be sacked soon. He believes the manager needs to get positive results soon, or else he will not be on the hot seat at Old Trafford for long.

Neville said (via GOAL):

"Ten Hag needs his players back - Martinez, Maguire, Casemiro, (Rasmus) Hojlund, Luke Shaw... and he needs to somehow finish the season strongly. But it's been a really up-and-down season. It's more down than up. Some of these performances are really, really poor. Well below anything that should be required at this level."

The Englishman added:

"Erik ten Hag will be under pressure, there's no doubt about that. They're obviously going to appoint those three roles - CEO, sporting director and head of recruitment - they'll all come in and the rest of them will go. The coach is the one that will be their biggest deliberation, it always is in a football club, because you don't sack a coach easily."

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has completed his 25% takeover at Manchester United and is undergoing the Premier League test. He is expected to get control of the club's footballing operations in February once the process is done.