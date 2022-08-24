Fabrizio Romano confirms PSG outcast is Premier League club's 'priority target'

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) left-back Layvin Kurzawa is a priority target for Premier League newboys Fulham this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Manager Marco Silva is sold on the idea of bringing the experienced full-back to Craven Cottage.

The Frenchman is currently as far from first-team action as one can be. Kurzawa, 29, last made a Ligue 1 appearance in May 2021, when he scored a goal in PSG's 1-1 draw against Stade Rennais.

He went the entirety of last season without playing a single minute of league football with Les Parisiens.

Fulham could offer the France international a way out of the Parc des Princes this summer. They have signed the likes of Joao Palhinha, Issa Diop, Andreas Pereira, and Bernd Leno in the past couple of months.

Kurzawa could be their latest big-name addition, but it remains to be seen if they can strike an agreement with the Ligue 1 giants in the coming days. PSG signed him from AS Monaco in the summer of 2015 for a fee of €22 million.

Despite his exclusion from manager Mauricio Pochettino's squad on a regular basis, they could still want adequate financial compensation for the left-back. After all, he still has two years left on his current contract with the Ligue 1 outfit.

Nuno Mendes had quickly become Pochettino's first choice in that position, with Juan Bernat and Teddy Alloh offering competition. He has continued as the first-choice left-back under new manager Cristophe Galtier as well.

Fulham themselves don't have a shortage of left-backs, with Antonee Robinson and Joe Bryan playing down the left flank of their defense.

However, a player of Kurzawa's quality could slot into their starting XI. He has 14 goals and 23 assists in 153 appearances for the French club across all competitions and has been capped 13 times by Les Bleus.

Championship club in talks to sign PSG starlet Edouard Michut

According to Fabrizio Romano, Sunderland have opened talks with PSG to sign Edouard Michut.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder made five substitute appearances for the Paris-based giants in Ligue 1 last season, providing one assist. The Black Cats consider the PSG youth academy graduate their dream signing in midfield.

Sunderland are among several clubs interested in the teenage sensation, who has been capped nine times by France's U19 national team.

Michut is still young and has tremendous potential. To add to that, the three years left on his current contract could complicate matters on the financial front for Sunderland.

