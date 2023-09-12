Fabrizio Romano explains Cristiano Ronaldo impact in Saudi Pro League clubs signing big-name players this summer

Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been hugely influential to the Saudi Pro League's mission to rope in top European players in the recently concluded summer transfer window, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Since the start of this summer, Saudi Arabia's plans to attract the world's best stars have been successful. They have roped in the likes of Karim Benzema, Neymar Jr, N'Golo Kante, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino since adding the 38-year-old to Al-Nassr earlier this January.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano shared his two cents on the Saudi Pro League's recent recruitment drive. He elaborated:

"I have to admit I was not expecting the kind of impact the Saudi Pro League would have. I was expecting them to do something big, but not to sign so many big players in just one summer.

"What was surprising was the sheer number of players who moved in one transfer window, something like 15-20 big names, important players from European leagues. That was very surprising for me."

Identifying Ronaldo as a crucial factor for the transfers, Romano said:

"Still, the intention was there – when I was in Saudi in January and they presented Cristiano Ronaldo to the world, as the face of the Saudi project, it was already very clear that they wanted to go for a super project, and signing him was crucial, because bringing someone like that there is huge for credibility."

Suggesting that the Saudi clubs will be active in 2024, Romano added:

"The impact he had on many players joining the Saudi Pro League was absolutely crucial, but also they want to keep going and so I think there's going to be more movement in 2024."

Overall, all the Saudi Arabian sides spent close to €960 million earlier this summer. The four Public Investment Fund-backed clubs, namely Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli, and Al Hilal, dished out most of it – €835 million.

Pundit agrees with Cristiano Ronaldo snub

Speaking to Planet Sport, former Leicester City midfielder Robbie Savage claimed that excluding the Al-Nassr superstar from the race for the 2023 Ballon d'Or award was the right move. He said:

"For the first time in 20 years there's no Cristiano Ronaldo and to be fair, that's probably correct. Half the season at Manchester United, he didn't perform to what we know he can do. Then goes to Saudi, scores goals but scoring goals in a Saudi league for half a season doesn't nominate you for the Ballon d'Or."

Ronaldo, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2025, scored just thrice in 16 games for Manchester United last season. After moving to Al-Nassr in January, he netted 14 goals and provided two assists in 19 matches across all competitions, failing to lift a trophy.

As for the 2023 Ballon d'Or award, Inter Miami hero Lionel Messi and Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland are the two front-runners now.