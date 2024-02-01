Fabrizio Romano provides update on Conor Gallagher's future at Chelsea amid rumors linking him with a move away from the club

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Conor Gallagher is set to stay at Chelsea this season despite rumors of a potential January exit.

Gallagher was linked with an exit last summer as well but ended up staying at Stamford Bridge. The English midfielder has been one of the better players in an underperforming side this season at Stamford Bridge. He has also donned the captain's armband in Reece James and Ben Chilwell's injury earlier this season.

Gallagher was still linked with a move away in January with London rivals Tottenham Hotspur interested. However, Romano has confirmed that despite their interest, Spurs didn't make any significant move to sign the midfielder. He will now stay with Mauricio Pochettino's side until the summer at least.

Romano tweeted:

"No movement around Conor Gallagher so far, not just today but same during the entire January window. Tottenham appreciate him, Postecoglou likes him a lot but #THFC never opened talks with Chelsea this winter.

"Gallagher, staying at #CFC with contract due to expire in 2025."

Expand Tweet

Gallagher has made 29 appearances for Chelsea across competitions this season, providing six assists.

The Englishman came through the Blues' academy and has made 74 senior appearances for them. His contract expires in 2025 and as per Transfermarkt, his market value is €42 million.

Mauricio Pochettino on Chelsea's poor away record after Liverpool defeat

The Blues suffered a disappointing 4-1 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League on Wednesday, January 31. Diogo Jota (23'), Conor Bradley (35'), Dominik Szoboszlai (65') and Luis Diaz (79') scored for the hosts. Meanwhile, Christopher Nkunku (71') got one back for Chelsea.

It was Mauricio Pochettino's side's sixth defeat in 11 away Premier League games this season, having won four and drawn the other. Their home record is a bit better with five wins, three draws, and three defeats in 11 games.

After the Liverpool clash, Pochettino reflected on his side's poor away record and said (via Chelseafc.com):

"It’s part of our personality, our character. We need to be more confident in ourselves. Now we are improving at home, at Stamford Bridge, which was a big problem last season, but now we need to feel confident also performing away from home.

"It’s about confidence, trust and we need to have the capacity to show the same performance when we play at home or away. But it is a matter of time."

The Blues are 10th in the league standings and will next host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, February 4.