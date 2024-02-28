Fabrizio Romano provides update on Manchester United's stance regarding Ten Hag's future at the club

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Manchester United's stance regarding manager Erik ten Hag's future at the club.

Previously, Manchester Evening News had reported that new owners Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his company INEOS were looking for potential replacements for the Dutchman, with Brighton and Hove Albion's Roberto de Zerbi being lined up as his successor.

However, Romano claimed that there was no truth in those reports. He said that INEOS were prepared to give Ren Hag a reasonable amount of time and financial flexibility to develop a squad that could take them back to the top.

He said (via GiveMeSport):

"My understanding remains that there is nothing concrete to these kinds of stories - Man United are giving Ten Hag time and space to develop his football and his ideas, he also confirmed a very good relationship with INEOS."

Romano also reiterated that short-term success was also key in INEOS' decision and that Ten Hag will have to keep United consistent till the end of the 2023-24 season as well. He added:

"He has to keep going at the best level in the next three months, that’s obviously important. I’m sure in this time we’ll continue to have many stories about this, but for now, nothing is happening."

He also posted a quote from Ten Hag on X, in which the Dutchman claimed that he had the backing of the new ownership.

After Manchester United's 2-1 loss to Fulham in the Premier League last week, rumors emerged of Ten Hag's potential sacking. However, the preceding four wins on the trot could have played an important part in convincing INEOS to give him an extended period to prove himself.

Manchester United pushing for fullback signing, keen on 22-year-old Real Madrid target - Reports

Manchester United will reportedly be pushing for the signing of a fullback in the upcoming summer transfer window. One of the names they are linked with is Girona's rising star Miguel Gutierrez, who is also on Spanish giants Real Madrid's wishlist (via Hard Tackle).

Girona have experienced a slight drop-off in form, but are still one of the stories of the season. Currently sitting second in La Liga, six points adrift of leaders Real Madrid, they have seen a lot of talent break out on the big stage.

Gutierrez has been an integral part of their success. He has bagged a goal and six assists in 30 outings for Girona this season and has impressed scouts of top European clubs with his displays.

The left-back would reportedly cost Manchester United €30 million. However, Real Madrid have a buyback clause worth just €8 million and could trigger that to bring back academy graduate Gutierrez. However, they have a 50% sell-on clause on the player and could profit if he does make a big-money move to Old Trafford.