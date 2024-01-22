"Face of the club" – Joe Cole warns Chelsea against selling 'crucial' player amid transfer rumors

Ex-Chelsea star Joe Cole has suggested that the Blues should avoid parting ways with Conor Gallager in the ongoing winter transfer window.

Gallagher, 23, has popped up as a vital dressing room presence for the Blues over the last few months. He has started 24 of his 26 appearances this campaign, even wearing the captain's armband 15 times so far.

However, since the turn of the year, Gallagher has reportedly emerged as a target for Tottenham Hotspur. Chelsea, on the other hand, are said to be keen to sell the player to comply with Financial Fair Play rules.

During a chat at the Wembley Stadium Green Football Weekend kickoff, Cole was asked to share his thoughts on the ongoing saga involving Gallagher. He said (h/t New National Star):

"Conor Gallagher is the face of the club and a crucial player. It would not be wise to remove him from the squad at this time because he is a captain in the leadership group. He has a bright future at Chelsea, I would tell him if I were giving him advice."

Gallagher, who spent 11 years in the Blues' youth ranks before graduating in 2019, has been crucial to his club's midfield this season. With Moises Caicedo finding his feet and Enzo Fernandez struggling with injuries of late, he has acted as his side's engine room quite often.

So far this campaign, the 11-cap England international has provided four assists in 2040 minutes of action for Chelsea. He is next set to be in action in the Blues' EFL Cup semi-final second leg tie against Championship side Middlesbrough in front of their fans next Tuesday.

Chelsea identify Serie A striker and Premier League attacker as targets, says journalist

Speaking to GiveMeSport, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed that the Blues are keen to sign a temporary striking solution this month. Naming Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney as summer targets, he said:

"Obviously, there are lots of names out there. First and foremost, I think we need to consider that Chelsea would ideally be looking at a short-term solution right now. The possibility of signing Osimhen is still in the background, and that is one they would like to do in the summer."

Claiming that the Blues could launch a move for either, Jones added:

"Conversations have happened around that, and whether it could happen. The same can be said about Ivan Toney, to be honest. There is a possibility of one of those players actually arriving in the summer."

Chelsea, who are ninth in the 2023-24 league table with 31 points from 21 games, roped in Nicolas Jackson for around £32 million from Villarreal in the summer. But, the Senegalese has blown hot and cold for them this season, bagging eight goals in 23 club matches so far.

Meanwhile, Osimhen has scored 39 goals in 57 appearances across competitions for Napoli since the start of last campaign. Toney, on the other hand, has found the back of the net 22 times in 36 overall outings for west London outfit Brenford in the aforesaid period of time.