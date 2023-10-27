"Far too easy to play against" - Danny Murphy makes prediction for Manchester United v Manchester City

Former Liverpool star Danny Murphy has made a grim prediction for Manchester United in their upcoming encounter against Manchester City. The pundit criticized the Red Devils for their playing style and work ethic.

He insists that the Cityzens have a much higher chance of beating their Manchester rivals.

Murphy said on talkSPORT (as quoted by United In Focus):

“They are far too easy to play against. And that is a mixture of the physicality, the tactical plan, and the willingness to do the work. They proved in a one-off game last year that they can beat Man City. They’ve got outstanding talent. But they lose (this game) eight (times) out of ten.”

During the 2022–23 Premier League campaign, Manchester United managed to defeat Pep Guardiola's men 2-1 in their second encounter, thanks to goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

However, their first meeting last season had quite the opposite outcome. Manchester City humiliated the Red Devils after Phil Foden and Erling Haaland each scored a hat-trick, ending the game 6-3.

The Cityzens are currently second in the league table this season after seven wins and two losses. They are two points behind league leaders Tottenham Hotspur and level on points with third-placed Arsenal, who are behind on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have been in sub-par form under Erik ten Hag this term, finishing eighth in the standings after five wins and four losses.

It remains to be seen who will come out on top in the Manchester Derby at Old Trafford on Sunday (October 29).

"Watch it from behind the sofa" - Jamie O'Hara launches scathing Manchester United rant ahead of Manchester City clash

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Jamie O'Hara has lambasted Manchester United for their poor form recently.

The pundit urged United fans to watch the encounter with caution as he insisted Manchester City will utterly dominate their rivals this weekend.

He told Grosvenor Sport (as quoted by GOAL):

“I can’t see any way in which Manchester United get a result from this game and I would advise that United fans watch it from behind the sofa. They’ve been so poor recently in losing to Palace, then scraping past Brentford and Sheffield United. I can’t see them doing anything in this game."

O'Hara believes Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez will easily find the back of the net at Old Trafford, especially given the Norwegian forward's exceptional goal-scoring ability.

He added:

“I think Manchester City are going to rock up to Old Trafford and absolutely turn them over. They’ve been the far superior Manchester side for years now and I don’t expect that to change on Sunday."

He continued:

"I think it is going to be an emphatic Manchester City victory. When you look at how weak United are defensively, the likes of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez are going to have a field day.”

Manchester United have maintained two clean sheets in their nine league encounters this season. The Red Devils have conceded 13 goals this term.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have conceded just seven while scoring 19 goals this season, which is a testament to their offensive and defensive prowess.