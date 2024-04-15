"Faster than Suarez" - Fans react to Lionel Messi's bodyguard storming onto the pitch to protect Inter Miami superstar

Fans were amused by Lionel Messi's bodyguard entering the pitch during Inter Miami's game against Sporting KC (April 13) to protect the Argentine megastar from a fan who wanted to hug him and take a selfie with him.

The way Messi's bodyguard ran to protect the superstar striker in the additional time on Saturday created a lot of hilarious reactions from fans.

"They said he’s faster than Suarez," a fan wrote.

"Draft him in the NFL," another user chimed in.

"Faster than flash," a fan commented.

"It was a reflex action for sure," another one said.

"Bro can run," a user wrote.

"Messi actually has to protect the fans from him," another fan chimed in.

This is not the first time fans or media have focused on Messi's bodyguard. He was recently banned from entering the pitch during the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-finals between Inter Miami and Monterrey. This came after an apparent altercation between Messi and the Monterrey coaching staff during the first leg.

Lionel Messi helps Inter Miami end 5-game winless streak

Before Saturday, Inter Miami hadn't won in their last five games across all competitions, but Lionel Messi helped his team get back on track after scoring from long range to help his team defeat Sporting KC, 3-2.

It was Messi's first start in an MLS game since March 2, as the Argentine megastar had missed games with a hamstring injury, and returned to the starting lineup last week against Monterrey.

"We had to get out of that dynamic of tying games, losing and making errors. Today we managed to get out of that dynamic in a week that was difficult and long. We recovered sensations and ended up winning the game in a good way. In that way, we are satisfied," team coach Tata Martino told media after the game, via ESPN.

The presence of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner brought an attendance record of 72,610 fans in Kansas City, the fourth-highest in MLS history.

As for Messi, he has appeared in eight games across all competitions for Inter Miami this season, scoring seven goals and dishing four assists.

