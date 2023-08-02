"Fati is better than Dembele", "Romeu surprised everyone" - Twitter explodes as Barcelona secure 1-0 win against AC Milan

Barcelona beat AC Milan 1-0 in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday (August 1), courtesy of Ansu Fati's 55th-minute winner. Fans on Twitter reacted to the same.

Xavi's side were coming off a 3-0 friendly win against Real Madrid and continued their impressive form against Milan. The reigning La Liga champions have been putting the groundwork ahead of the new campaign.

Barca bossed possession, having 62% of the ball, and also had more shots (4-3) on target. Xavi's side were superior in most major stats and got the result in their favour as well.

Fans reacted to Barca's latest friendly performance, with one tweeting:

"Ansu Fati is better than Dembele."

Another commented:

"What a game by them. Pretty sure Romeu surprised everyone."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after Barcelona beat AC Milan in their pre-season friendly:

Toyor @toyor_pr @FCBarcelona Oriol Romeu impressed me again today

Innocent. @p_mawutor

Forca Barca @FCBarcelona I'm really impressed with the team overall play. There's so much to look up to this season.Forca Barca

Dy @therarelad @FCBarcelona Ansu Fati is better than Dembele

txeazy @txeazy @FCBarcelona I think I speak for everyone when I say we need more Lamine Yamal Ball

KobbySark🤾🏽‍♂️ @kobbySark_ 🏾 @FCBarcelona please don't bring Dest back to Spain

kabutey @_kbutey @FCBarcelona Ansu and yamal

Don't bring dest back, he is more than a liability

Innocent. @p_mawutor

Forca Barca @FCBarcelona I'm really impressed with the team overall play. There's so much to look up to this season.Forca Barca

What Barcelona legend Jordi Alba said about his decision to join Inter Miami?

Jordi Alba brought an end to his illustrious Barcelona spell despite having one year remaining.

The full-back has joined MLS club Inter Miami and will play alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets. Speaking about his decision to join Miami, Alba said (via Barca Universal):

“When I left Barca, I started talks with Inter Miami, although I had other offers that were better financially. I think the right decision was to come here. They have an exciting project. We want to win and compete.”

Speaking about reuniting with Messi and Busquets, Alba said:

“I’m very happy. It’s not only the three of us. There’s a number of players in this team that are very good. We’re all here to compete and win. Busquets, Messi and I weren’t planning to play together at Inter Miami."

Inter Miami return to action on Tuesday (August 2) against Orlando City in a Leagues Cup Round of 32 clash. Fans will keep a keen eye on how the three former Barcelona superstars fare.