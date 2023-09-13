“Favouritism by Southgate biting him on the a**e” - Mark Goldbridge hits out at England boss after Manchester United’s Harry Maguire nets own goal

Famous Youtuber and radio presenter Mark Goldbridge blasted England manager Gareth Southgate for his backing of Harry Maguire. The Manchester United defender scored an own goal against Scotland in a friendly fixture.

England squared off against the Scots on September 12 (Tuesday). The Three Lions got off a blazing start with the help of goals from Phil Foden (32') and Jude Bellingham (35') in the first half.

The former Manchester United skipper was subbed in the match in the place of Marc Guehi at half-time. However, the game eventually became a nightmare for the English defender when he turned Andy Robertson’s cross into his own net.

Maguire's goal made the scoreboard 2-1, flaming the hopes of a potential comeback for the Scots. In addition to that, the error also enraged the English fans, who mocked the 30-year-old throughout the match.

Reacting to the blunder, Mark Goldbridge called out the England boss for giving a chance to Maguire instead of Levi Colwill and Fikayo Tomori.

"Maguire shouldn't even be on the pitch. Colwill and Tomori should be getting their chance. Favoritism by Southgate biting him on the a**e big time" Mark Goldbridge tweeted.

After being stripped of captaincy last season, Harry Maguire has struggled to find his feet at Manchester United. The 30-year-old is yet to start a game for the Red Devils this season.

On the other hand, as stated by Goldbridge, Levi Colwill and Fikayo Tomori have been regularly starting for their clubs.

Gareth Southgate calls Harry Maguire's media treatment 'a joke'

England recorded an impressive 3-1 win over old rivals, Scotland in a friendly fixture that took place on September 12 (Tuesday). Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, and Phil Foden scored to ensure a victory for the Three Lions, but it was overshadowed by a Harry Maguire own goal.

After the match, Gareth Southgate addressed the treatment Harry Maguire is getting from the English media. The England boss also praised the Manchester United defender saying that Maguire has been a reliable performer. Southgate said (via The Guardian):

"There has been ridiculous treatment of him for a long period of time - It’s a joke. I’ve never known a player treated way he is by our own pundits. It’s beyond anything I’ve ever seen."

"He's been an absolute stalwart for us in the second most successful team for decades. He's been an absolute key part of that."

Before facing Scotland, the Three Lions played out a 1-1 draw against Ukraine on Saturday (September 9). Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko broke the deadlock for Ukraine in the 26th minute but the scores were level after Kyle Walker's goal (41'), which was assisted by Harry Kane.