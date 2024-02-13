FC Copenhagen 1-3 Manchester City: 5 Hits and Flops as Cityzens take first leg advantage | UEFA Champions League 2023-24

Manchester City cruised to a comfortable 3-1 win over Danish side FC Copenhagen in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday, February 13.

Coming into the game, Pep Guardiola made four changes to the side that won 2-0 at Everton at the weekend. Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, and Jack Grealish replaced Manuel Akanji, Matheus Nunes, Jeremy Doku, and Julian Alvarez.

The visitors started the game well and took the lead in the 10th minute. Ruben Dias found Phil Foden with a great pass and the winger sent De Bruyne through on goal. The Belgian made no mistake, firing past the keeper to make it 1-0.

Manchester City kept the pressure on, but FC Copenhagen managed to find an equaliser against the run of play. Ederson's poor pass saw him hit the ball straight to Mohamed Elyounoussi. His blocked effort fell to midfielder Magnus Mattsson, who hit a sweet first-time effort to level the scores in the 34th minute.

City kept their foot on the gas though, eventually restoring their advantage in the 45th minute. De Bruyne turned provider this time, with his pass somehow finding Silva, who finished coolly to make it 2-1.

It was more of the same in the second period as Manchester City dominating proceedings, barely allowing the hosts a chance to get back into the game. Foden put the finishing touches on the win with a 92nd minute goal, firing home from close range from De Bruyne's cross.

City will take home a comfortable two-goal advantage into the second leg back in England. Here are five hits and flops from the game:

#5. Hit - Bernardo Silva

A great outing for the Portugal international, playing in a slightly deeper role in midfield alongside De Bruyne. He scored the goal to restore City's lead. He finished the game with three shots (one on target), two chances created, and five passes into the final third.

#4. Flop - Erling Haaland

It was a quiet night for Haaland, who could have probably got on the scoresheet with some more of his usually clinical finishing. The Norwegian superstar missed two big chances, finishing the game with five shots (three on target) and just 18 touches all game.

#3. Hit - Kevin De Bruyne

The Belgian superstar continues to shine since his return from an injury he suffered in the first game of the season. He has 10 goal contributions from nine games this season, scoring twice and setting up eight more. He was involved in all three goals against Copenhagen.

#2. Flop - Ederson

While it was mostly a quiet night for City's defense, they could have taken home a clean sheet if not for Ederson's error. His errant pass eventually led to Copenhagen's only goal of the night. Apart from that, he barely had anything to do, making zero saves and finishing with an 88% (23/26) passing accuracy.

#1. Hit - Phil Foden

The winger has hit a purple patch in recent times. His goal and assist tonight mean he has reached double figure tallies for both this season, with 15 goals and 10 assists. On the night he looked a constant threat, finishing with five shots (three on target), two chances created, and six passes into the final third.