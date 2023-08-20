“Feel bad for Messi” “Low budget Higuain” - Fans rip into Inter Miami attacker for shocking last-minute miss against Nashville 

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami may have clinched Leagues Cup glory but fans haven't forgotten about Leonardo Campana's last-gasp miss.

The Herons won their first piece of silverware in the MLS club's short five-year history on Sunday (August 20). Messi was once again the star of the show against Nashville as he bagged the opener with a fine finish. He also converted the opening penalty in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Gerardo Martino's men would win 10-9 on penalties but they could have had the trophy wrapped up in the 92nd minute. Campana was through on goal and he dinked the ball over Nashville goalkeeper Elliot Panicco.

However, the ball started rolling away from the goal and the Ecuadorian failed to slide it into an empty net. It was a desperate attempt from the 23-year-old and he really should have secured a famous victory in added time.

It needn't matter as Inter Miami put their name on the Leagues Cup trophy and became the first side to do so. Campana's miss isn't one he will look back fondly on but he did convert his spot-kick during the shootout.

However, fans have still vented their frustrations with the Herons' forward for his spurned chance. One fan compared him to former Miami frontman Gonzalo Higuain:

"Shock that low budget Higuain."

Another fan reacted to the miss with sympathy for Miami''s No.10:

"I feel so bad for Messi man."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Campana's agonizing miss that could have cost Martino's men the Leagues Cup:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Lionel Messi helped Leonardo Campana out with a last-ditch ticket for his Inter Miami welcome ceremony

The Argentine has also come up with the goods off the pitch.

Some fans may be hitting out at Campana for his miss against Nashville but he seemingly holds a good relationship with Messi. The Ecuadorian was on the lookout for a spare ticket to the legendary forward's unveiling as a new Inter Miami player.

Herons right-back DeAndre Yedlin has revealed that Campana took to the club's WhatsApp group to ask around (via FlashScore):

"On Sunday, Campana was looking for tickets and he put in the group chat if anybody has any."

Yedlin continued by explaining how Messi immediately responded to Campana's query:

"I didn't even know whether Messi was in the group chat yet, but he popped up straightway and said, 'How many do you need though?' Straightaway like that."

The former Newcastle United defender continued by expressing his admiration for the new Miami captain's generosity despite having only just arrived at DRV PNK Stadium:

"From there I was just like 'Woah!' You know what I mean. Like straight off the bat, they maybe know each other for three days or something. But to show that generosity is a great fresh example of how (he) is."

The welcome ceremony was a massive success with around 20,000 fans packing DRV PNK to see him be unveiled. Moreover, Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham claims that an audience of 3.5 billion watched the ceremony on streaming services.