“Feel really nervous”, “May god help us” - Arsenal fans concerned as Arteta leaves 31-year-old star on the bench for Aston Villa game

Fans have reacted as Arsenal start without Jorginho in their Premier League clash at Aston Villa on Saturday (December 9).

Jorginho, 31, has made 11 league appearances for the Gunners this season. The Italian, though, didn't feature in the 4-3 midweek win at Luton Town and is not in the starting XI for the Villa game as well.

The Gunners didn't miss the experienced campaigner in their previous outing, with Declan Rice netting a dramatic 97th-minute headed winner to send Mikel Arteta's side two points clear at the top.

However, Arsenal start the game in second place, as Liverpool won 2-1 at Crystal Palace in the earlier kick-off to take over at the summit. Fans, though, are disappointed that Jorginho is not starting at Villa Park, witth one tweeting:

"That's quite a bold lineup to take to Villa Park. I thought Jorginho would have started, if I am honest. I feel really nervous."

Another chimed in:

"I prefer we start Jorginho. May God help us"

Here are some top reactions on X:

Arteta's side have won their last six games across competitions - including four in the league - since losing 1-0 at Newcastle United in the Premier League last month.

A look at Arsenal's season so far

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have made a fabulous start to the season. They're a point behind Premier League leaders Liverpool (37) but have a game in hand.

Continuing from there they left off last seson, Arteta's side have fared well across competitions despite returning to the UEFA Champions League after six years. The Gunners' only league loss of the season was the aforementioned one at Newcastle last month.

They're atop their Champions League group, having sealed their place in the knockouts with a game to spare. The Gunners travel to PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday (December 12) in their final group-stage outing.

Their only loss in Europe was a 2-1 defeat at Lens. However, the Gunners are out of the EFL Cup, losing 3-1 at West Ham United in the third round.